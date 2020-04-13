Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan Supreme Court takes Imran Khan govt to task over COVID-19 measures

A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Monday expressed dissatisfaction over the performance of Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government in tackling the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 13-04-2020 19:49 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 19:49 IST
Pakistan Supreme Court takes Imran Khan govt to task over COVID-19 measures
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Image Credit: ANI

A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Monday expressed dissatisfaction over the performance of Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government in tackling the coronavirus outbreak in the country. The Supreme Court has directed the federal government to remove Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza.

According to the Dawn, the court, in its order, sought a reply from all four provincial governments and the Gilgit-Baltistan government regarding steps taken to curb the spread of the virus. The order, however, made no mention of Mirza's removal. The detailed order is expected in two days. Responding to the Chief Justice of Pakistan's (CJP) comments regarding dismissing Mirza, Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan said that removing the PM's aide at this point of time would be disastrous.

"Do not change him mid-flight," he said, urging the court to leave the matter up to the federal government. The Dawn has reported that the court also took the Sindh government to task over the decision to cordon off 11 union councils, observing that there were no arrangements in place to provide the people with food and medicines.

The court directed the Sindh government to present a report regarding ration distribution in the province. The hearing was adjourned till April 20

Earlier in the hearing, the SC had questioned the performance of the federal government in tackling the coronavirus situation. "I cannot understand what kind of a team is working on the coronavirus outbreak," the CJP remarked, adding that there was an entire army of advisers and ministers but work was still not being done.

The CJP also said that corrupt people have been made advisers, and subsequently given the same status as federal ministers. There are serious allegations against many top government officials, the CJP observed.

Pakistan's coronavirus cases have reached 5,374 with 334 new infections reported, while seven more people have died due to the disease, taking the toll in the country to 93, health officials said on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality post-COVID 19: Adapting quickly to better serve customers for revival

Hotels being used as quarantine centers is positively impacting consumer sentiment regarding the sectors ability to handle the pandemic....

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Trump says global oil production cut should help industry recover

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday the OPEC group of oil producers is looking to cut output by 20 million barrels per day bpd, a figure that appeared to include a wider group of producers, including the United States.OPEC, comprisin...

Israel rate cut was part of package of steps -deputy cenbank governor

Israels short-term interest rate reduction last week was part of a series of policy steps as the damage to the economy from the coronavirus epidemic became evident, Bank of Israel Deputy Governor Andrew Abir said on Monday.The central bank ...

Jaishankar, Iranian Foreign Minister discuss responses to COVID-19 challenge

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif and discussed their responses to the challenge posed by coronavirus crisis. The two leaders also exchanged views on regional develop...

Srinagar Municipal Corporation using 50,000 litres of sanitisation mix daily

Srinagar Municipal Corporation SMC is spraying 50,000 litres of sanitisation chemical mixture daily to contain the spread of COVID-19. The Department of Information and Public Relations DIPR of J-K in a tweet informed that 5,000 workers and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020