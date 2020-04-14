Loss eliminates Liquid in ESL One L.A.'s Europe-CIS event

Last-place Team Liquid blew a lead, lost 2-1 to Chicken Fighters and were eliminated from any chance of advancing from Group B in the Europe-Commonwealth of Independent States region of the Dota 2 ESL One Los Angeles Online event. Liquid (0-5) took the first map in 56 minutes, but Chicken Fighters (3-2) came back to post 38- and 35-minute victories to seal the series.

Team Secret (5-0) edged Team Spirit (3-2) by a 2-1 count in a showdown of the top two teams in Group B. Secret earned a 47-minute win before Spirit responded in 47 minutes. Secret closed the match with a 23-minute triumph. Alliance (3-2) earned a two-game sweep of Natus Vincere (2-3) in 47 and 26 minutes.

Team Unique (2-3) fell behind Ninjas in Pyjamas (2-3) after a 38-minute loss before producing 59-minute and 30-minute wins to take the series 2-1. The original ESL One Los Angeles event was altered due to the coronavirus pandemic, moving to an online format and splitting into five regional competitions. The other four regions (North America, South America, China and Southeast Asia) have already completed their tournaments.

The $200,000 Europe-CIS region features 16 teams -- 15 direct invites and qualifier Chicken Fighters -- split into two groups that are fighting for eight total playoff spots. After the round-robin group stage, the top two teams from each group will advance to the upper bracket, with the third- and fourth-place teams heading to the lower bracket. Each group will be in action every other day through Thursday, with Group A playing its sixth round on Tuesday:

--Gambit Esports vs. Cyber Legacy --Team Nigma vs. Virtus.pro

--OG vs. HellRaisers --Vikin.gg vs. B8

ESL One Los Angeles Online Europe-CIS standings through Monday (map record in parentheses): Group A

1. Virtus.pro: 5-0 (10-2) 2. OG: 3-2 (7-5)

3. Team Nigma: 3-2 (6-5) 4. Vikin.gg: 3-2 (6-6)

5. Gambit Esports: 2-3 (6-6) 6. HellRaisers: 2-3 (6-7)

T7. Cyber Legacy: 1-4 (4-9) T7. B8: 1-4 (4-9)

Group B 1. Team Secret: 5-0 (10-2)

T2. Alliance: 3-2 (8-6) T2. Chicken Fighters: 3-2 (8-7)

T2. Team Spirit: 3-2 (8-7) T5. Team Unique: 2-3 (7-8)

T5. Ninjas in Pyjamas: 2-3 (6-8) T5. Natus Vincere: 2-3 (5-8)

8. Team Liquid: 0-5 (4-10) --Field Level Media

