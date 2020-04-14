Left Menu
Development News Edition

Loss eliminates Liquid in ESL One L.A.'s Europe-CIS event

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2020 05:37 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 05:37 IST
Loss eliminates Liquid in ESL One L.A.'s Europe-CIS event

Last-place Team Liquid blew a lead, lost 2-1 to Chicken Fighters and were eliminated from any chance of advancing from Group B in the Europe-Commonwealth of Independent States region of the Dota 2 ESL One Los Angeles Online event. Liquid (0-5) took the first map in 56 minutes, but Chicken Fighters (3-2) came back to post 38- and 35-minute victories to seal the series.

Team Secret (5-0) edged Team Spirit (3-2) by a 2-1 count in a showdown of the top two teams in Group B. Secret earned a 47-minute win before Spirit responded in 47 minutes. Secret closed the match with a 23-minute triumph. Alliance (3-2) earned a two-game sweep of Natus Vincere (2-3) in 47 and 26 minutes.

Team Unique (2-3) fell behind Ninjas in Pyjamas (2-3) after a 38-minute loss before producing 59-minute and 30-minute wins to take the series 2-1. The original ESL One Los Angeles event was altered due to the coronavirus pandemic, moving to an online format and splitting into five regional competitions. The other four regions (North America, South America, China and Southeast Asia) have already completed their tournaments.

The $200,000 Europe-CIS region features 16 teams -- 15 direct invites and qualifier Chicken Fighters -- split into two groups that are fighting for eight total playoff spots. After the round-robin group stage, the top two teams from each group will advance to the upper bracket, with the third- and fourth-place teams heading to the lower bracket. Each group will be in action every other day through Thursday, with Group A playing its sixth round on Tuesday:

--Gambit Esports vs. Cyber Legacy --Team Nigma vs. Virtus.pro

--OG vs. HellRaisers --Vikin.gg vs. B8

ESL One Los Angeles Online Europe-CIS standings through Monday (map record in parentheses): Group A

1. Virtus.pro: 5-0 (10-2) 2. OG: 3-2 (7-5)

3. Team Nigma: 3-2 (6-5) 4. Vikin.gg: 3-2 (6-6)

5. Gambit Esports: 2-3 (6-6) 6. HellRaisers: 2-3 (6-7)

T7. Cyber Legacy: 1-4 (4-9) T7. B8: 1-4 (4-9)

Group B 1. Team Secret: 5-0 (10-2)

T2. Alliance: 3-2 (8-6) T2. Chicken Fighters: 3-2 (8-7)

T2. Team Spirit: 3-2 (8-7) T5. Team Unique: 2-3 (7-8)

T5. Ninjas in Pyjamas: 2-3 (6-8) T5. Natus Vincere: 2-3 (5-8)

8. Team Liquid: 0-5 (4-10) --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

HAVU, Cloud9 rally for wins in Flashpoint playoffs

HAVU Gaming and Cloud9 posted come-from-behind wins Monday to stay alive in the Flashpoint 1 playoffs. In the second round of the losers bracket, HAVU Gaming rallied to beat Gen.G Esports 2-1, and Cloud9 clawed past Orgless 2-1.HAVU and Clo...

Liberal beats Trump-endorsed conservative for Wisconsin Supreme Court seat

Liberal challenger Jill Karofsky won a hotly contested race for the Wisconsin Supreme Court on Monday, beating a conservative incumbent in state elections marred by court challenges and worries about health risks from the coronavirus pandem...

US plans new aid to Central America, year after Trump cutoff

President Donald Trumps administration said Monday it would seek new aid for Central America in recognition of efforts to curb emigration, a year after abruptly cutting off assistance. Trump, whose hard line against immigration is one of hi...

FOREX-Dollar inches lower as investors brace for Chinese trade data

The dollar inched lower on Tuesday, but gains in riskier currencies were capped as traders fretted about company earnings and braced for Chinese trade data likely to show the sweeping impact of the coronavirus health crisis on economic acti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020