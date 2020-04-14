Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Japan TV show 'Terrace House' halts production over coronavirus

Fans of Japanese reality TV show "Terrace House" will have to find new ways to pass the time in self-isolation after staff said on its Twitter account https://twitter.com/TH6TV/status/1249635640418828289 that production of the latest season on Netflix was being halted due to the coronavirus outbreak. "We are suspending the current production of Terrace House Tokyo 2019-2020, giving the safety and health of cast and staff top priority," they said. Elmo, Lin-Manuel Miranda team up for 'Sesame Street' coronavirus special

Elmo and Cookie Monster are reaching out to young children confused at being stuck at home during the coronavirus epidemic with a special "Sesame Street" episode airing next week. "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and actors Anne Hathaway and Tracee Ellis Ross will be celebrity guests in the 30-minute "Sesame Street: Elmo's Playdate" that is aimed at entertaining kids and their families during uncertain times, broadcaster WarnerMedia and Sesame Workshop said on Wednesday. Quick-hit streaming service Quibi reports 1.7 million downloads in first week

About 1.7 million people downloaded the new entertainment streaming app Quibi during its first week on the market, Chief Executive Meg Whitman told CNBC television on Monday. Quibi, which offers movies, reality shows and news in episodes of 10 minutes or less, launched on April 6 in the United States and Canada with a 90-day free-trial. The service is a gamble by Hollywood that it can carve out another category in the crowded streaming video landscape. U.S. movie theater operators aim for a late-summer blockbuster season

U.S. movie theater operators, who were forced to shut their doors in March to help slow the coronavirus spread, are aiming to welcome back crowds across the country by late July for a belated kickoff to the summer movie season. Ahead of that, operators are considering a transition period when they open some locations in parts of the United States where the novel coronavirus outbreak is receding fastest. That could start as early as mid-June, said Patrick Corcoran, spokesman for the National Association of Theatre Owners, though he called any timeline "very tentative."

