Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 18:30 IST
Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Japan TV show 'Terrace House' halts production over coronavirus

Fans of Japanese reality TV show "Terrace House" will have to find new ways to pass the time in self-isolation after staff said on its Twitter account https://twitter.com/TH6TV/status/1249635640418828289 that production of the latest season on Netflix was being halted due to the coronavirus outbreak. "We are suspending the current production of Terrace House Tokyo 2019-2020, giving the safety and health of cast and staff top priority," they said. Elmo, Lin-Manuel Miranda team up for 'Sesame Street' coronavirus special

Elmo and Cookie Monster are reaching out to young children confused at being stuck at home during the coronavirus epidemic with a special "Sesame Street" episode airing next week. "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and actors Anne Hathaway and Tracee Ellis Ross will be celebrity guests in the 30-minute "Sesame Street: Elmo's Playdate" that is aimed at entertaining kids and their families during uncertain times, broadcaster WarnerMedia and Sesame Workshop said on Wednesday. Quick-hit streaming service Quibi reports 1.7 million downloads in first week

About 1.7 million people downloaded the new entertainment streaming app Quibi during its first week on the market, Chief Executive Meg Whitman told CNBC television on Monday. Quibi, which offers movies, reality shows and news in episodes of 10 minutes or less, launched on April 6 in the United States and Canada with a 90-day free-trial. The service is a gamble by Hollywood that it can carve out another category in the crowded streaming video landscape. U.S. movie theater operators aim for a late-summer blockbuster season

U.S. movie theater operators, who were forced to shut their doors in March to help slow the coronavirus spread, are aiming to welcome back crowds across the country by late July for a belated kickoff to the summer movie season. Ahead of that, operators are considering a transition period when they open some locations in parts of the United States where the novel coronavirus outbreak is receding fastest. That could start as early as mid-June, said Patrick Corcoran, spokesman for the National Association of Theatre Owners, though he called any timeline "very tentative."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown: Migrant workers stage protest in Mumbra

Hundreds of migrant workers took to the streets of Mumbra town in Maharashtras Thane district on Tuesday, demanding that they be sent to their hometowns in light of the COVID-19 lockdown, which has rendered them jobless. Workers, mostly fro...

'I saw you were online': How online status indicators shape user's behavior

Some apps highlight when a person is online -- and then share that information with their followers. When a user logs in to a website or app that uses online status indicators, a little green coloured dot pops up to alert their followers th...

Delhi govt declares C-2 Janakpuri as containment zone, total zones increased to 48

Delhi government on Tuesday has declared C-2 Block of Janakpuri as another containment zone. With this, the total number of containment zones in the capital now stand at 48.Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday had said that the number o...

Coronavirus: Lawyers struggle with video conference facilities at district courts

The video-conferencing system, used for hearing of urgent matters in lower courts here amid the COVID-19 outbreak, has been causing frustration and hurdlesand it needs an upgrade at war footing, lawyers said on Tuesday. Lawyers are facing...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020