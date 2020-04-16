PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 16

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 16Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2020 06:23 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 06:23 IST
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines
- Britain and EU agree to revive talks on future relationship https://on.ft.com/3cpycyS - NMC creditor files criminal complaint https://on.ft.com/2K7pKIf
- FT and Guardian cut senior staff pay https://on.ft.com/34CSj9Q Overview
- Britain and the European Union announced dates for three negotiating rounds to reach a post-Brexit deal on their future relationship on Wednesday. - Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank said on Wednesday it has started criminal proceedings against some individuals in Abu Dhabi in relation to NMC Health Plc, the hospital operator, which was placed in administration last week.
- The Financial Times, Guardian and Telegraph media groups have announced significant pay cuts for their senior staff members as a consequence of the coronavirus crisis. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
