Left Menu
Development News Edition

Veteran's garden walk raises $16M for UK health service

PTI | London | Updated: 17-04-2020 00:28 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 00:28 IST
Veteran's garden walk raises $16M for UK health service

A 99-year-old World War II veteran has completed his quest to walk 100 laps of his garden in eastern England and raised 13 million pounds ($16 million) for Britain's National Health Service. Tom Moore's humble mission to support health care workers during the coronavirus pandemic became a national rallying point. Tens of thousands of Britons pledged donations as Moore pursued a goal of finishing the laps before his 100th birthday on April 30.

With the aid of a walking frame, he reached his target Thursday. Nine soldiers from the Yorkshire Regiment, a unit linked to Moore's former British army regiment, lined the paved walkway in his Bedfordshire backyard, forming an honor guard for the veteran's final laps. “I've fought so many battles and we've always won, and we're going to win again,” Moore told British broadcaster ITV.

He added that health workers on the front line “deserve everything we can give them.” Moore started the fundraiser as a way to thank the doctors and nurses who cared for him after his broke his hip. His family initially set a target of raising 1,000 pounds. The campaign went viral after Moore appeared on national television, and millions were raised within a week. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Moore “embodied the spirit of the country.” “Tom has captured the heart of the nation with his heroic efforts,” Johnson spokesman James Slack said.

Prince William has also written to Moore and made an undisclosed donation, Kensington Palace said. Moore's daughter Hannah said her father had become “a beacon of hope for people” during challenging times. She described the donations as “beyond words.” Moore trained as a civil engineer before enlisting in the army during World War II. He rose to the rank of captain and served in India and Burma.

The online fundraising platform JustGiving said Moore's campaign created the largest donation the site has ever made..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

Killing Eve Season 3 episode 2 synopsis revealed, Is the series on Netflix in UK?

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

CyCord issues advisory on secure use of ZOOM meeting platform

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

144 active cases of COVID-19 in West Bengal, says state health dept

There are 144 active cases of COVID-19 in West Bengal and 10 deaths have occurred till Thursday due to the virus, government data showed. As of today, there are 144 active COVID-19 cases an increase of 12 from yesterday and 10 deaths due to...

Over 90 health officials, 20 police personnel test positive for COVID-19 in MP

Over 90 officials from the health department and 20 from police department have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhopal till Thursday, said District Collector Tarun Pithode. More than 90 officials from the health department and 20 from polic...

Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre does sequencing of coronavirus genome that causes COVID-19

Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre has done the sequencing of the whole genome of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, said Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary-Health in the state government. This will be helpful in tracking origin, drug ...

Girls in Punjab's Hoshiarpur make homemade masks in battle against COVID-19

A group of girls in a village in Hoshiarpur are contributing to the fight against COVID-19 by making masks for local residents, migrant workers and those supplying essential commodities. Alka, second-year MA Hindi student, said that the gro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020