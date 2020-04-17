Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thai leader asks billionaires for help solving virus crisis

PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 17-04-2020 21:55 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 21:55 IST
Thai leader asks billionaires for help solving virus crisis

Thailand's leader says he will appeal directly to the country's 20 wealthiest people for assistance in overcoming the coronavirus crisis. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said in a televised address Friday that the government alone cannot solve the health and economic challenges posed by the pandemic, so other sectors should join what he called “Team Thailand.” A business council advising his government warned this week that as many as 10 million Thais could lose their jobs in the next few months if the crisis doesn't ease.

“The first thing I will do next week is to send an open letter to the 20 richest people in Thailand to ask them to tell me, as they are respected elders of our society, how they will help us and how they will help Thailand more,” Prayuth said. He said the country's billionaires have a tremendous influence on its economy and are wealthy even by international standards, so they could play important roles in Team Thailand.

The list of Thailand's 50 richest individuals and families compiled by Forbes magazine puts 27 in the billion dollar bracket. Topping the list is the Chearavanont family, which owns the CP Group, one of the world's biggest conglomerates. Thailand's royal family controls the country's biggest fortune, but Prayuth was clearly calling on the business community.

He also said he will reach out to small and medium-size enterprises to get a better picture of their situation than by having information filtered through various agencies. Thai health authorities on Friday announced 28 new confirmed coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 2,700 including 47 deaths. They said 1,689 patients have been discharged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Six Indian companies working on vaccine for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says China coronavirus toll 'far higher' than admitted

President Donald Trump on Friday said Chinas real death toll from coronavirus was far higher, even after officials issued a new count sharply raising the number of dead in Wuhan, where the pandemic began. China has just announced a doubling...

Police levy fines, shut monastery as Ukraine begins Orthodox Easter under lockdown

Ukrainians geared up to celebrate Orthodox Easter this weekend under the wary eye of authorities who have tightened lockdown measures to fight the spread of the coronavirus and fined people for breaking the rules.While not closing churches,...

France coronavirus death toll up again but more positive signs

France registered 761 more deaths from coronavirus infections on Friday, bringing the total to 18,681, the fourth-highest tally in the world, but the number of people in hospital has declined for a third day running.And, in another sign tha...

Invictus, JD Gaming win again at LPL

JD Gaming won their sixth match in a row to move into third place in the waning days of the regular season in Chinas League of Legends Pro League on Friday. JD Gaming moved to 11-4 with a 2-0 sweep over Dominus Esports 6-10. They end their ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020