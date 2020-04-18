Left Menu
COVID-19 : Trump announces multi-billion-dollar relief for farmers

US President Donald Trump on Friday announced USD 19 billion relief to the farmers amid the coronavirus pandemic and its economic fallouts.

Updated: 18-04-2020 05:03 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 05:03 IST
US President Donald Trump. Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump on Friday announced USD 19 billion relief to the farmers amid the coronavirus pandemic and its economic fallouts. Trump apprised that USD 16 billion will be used for direct payments to farmers and USD 3 billion in purchases of food for distribution.

According to The Hill, this funding will come from the USD 2.2 trillion coronavirus economic relief bill and separate USDA funds to support commodity prices. "Today I'm also announcing that ... the Department of Agriculture will be implementing a $19 billion relief program for our great farmers and ranchers as they cope with the fallout of the global pandemic," Trump said during Friday's White House press briefing.

The coronavirus food assistance program will have two main missions: to issue direct payments to farmers and to purchase food to be distributed to food banks and community and faith-based organizations. "The program will include direct payments to farmers as well as mass purchases of dairy, meat and agricultural produce to get that food to the people in need. The USDA will receive another $14 billion in July," Trump said.

Trump also announced, during a press briefing, that 80 million Americans have received their coronavirus relief money. "The Treasury has sent out economic relief payments to more than 80 million Americans," Trump said on Friday.

Last month, Trump had signed into law a USD 2.2 trillion economic rescue package to combat the coronavirus outbreak and send economic relief to workers and businesses squeezed by restrictions meant to stop the spread of the deadly virus. (ANI)

