Russia has registered a daily record of 4,070 COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, with the total number reaching 32,008 as of Friday, official data showed.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 18-04-2020 12:06 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 12:06 IST
Russia's virus cases exceed 30,000
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Russia has registered a daily record of 4,070 COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, with the total number reaching 32,008 as of Friday, official data showed. The death toll climbed to 273 from 232 the previous day, while 2,590 people have recovered, including 286 in the last 24 hours, Russia's coronavirus response centre said in a statement cited by Xinhua news agency.

The Altai region confirmed its first case, meaning the virus has now spread to all of Russia's 85 regions. Moscow, the worst-hit city across the country, confirmed 1,959 new cases over the last 24 hours, reporting 18,105 cases so far.

The peak of infections in Moscow is expected to occur in the next two or three weeks, the city's deputy mayor Anastasia Rakova said in a video address to medical workers. She also said that the number of people recovering from coronavirus is rising and hoped the positive trend will strengthen.

Russia announced its first two COVID-19 cases on January 31, with cases increasing significantly since the end of March. The total number topped 10,000 on April 9 and 20,000 on April 14. A Chinese medical team has been working in Russia since April 11 to assist in the fight against COVID-19.

All Russians, except those working for essential institutions and establishments, are on paid leave from March 30 till April 30 as part of the country's efforts to contain the spread of the virus. (ANI)

