Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

Pakistan decided on Saturday that mosques in the country would remain open during the holy month of Ramzan with certain conditions even as the nationwide tally of coronavirus cases has crossed 7, 500.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 18-04-2020 18:56 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 18:56 IST
Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic
Prayers being held in a mosque in Pakistan with social distancing.. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan decided on Saturday that mosques in the country would remain open during the holy month of Ramzan with certain conditions even as the nationwide tally of coronavirus cases has crossed 7, 500. Pakistan President Arif Alvi said on Saturday that the mosques in the country would remain open during Ramzan but people would have to follow strict guidelines that the government would release in regard to prayers in mosques, The Express Tribune reported.

Alvi chaired a meeting of top religious scholars in the country on Saturday to arrive at the decision. He said, "The entire nation is looking towards the government and the religious scholars to come up with a consensus policy on the matter."

Alvi added that he had consulted with other political leaders as well before arriving at such a decision. He had also consulted various provincial government leaders on the guidelines to be drafted for letting the prayers go on during the Ramzan period. Alvi stressed that the government will have to project unity in order to help the country come out of the COVID-19 crisis.

Earlier, Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri had said the decision regarding congregational prayers, tarawih and aitkaaf (seclusion) would be made in unison. On April 14, religious leaders had asked the Imran Khan-led government to lift restrictions on congregational prayers in mosques. The holy month of Ramzan, that culminates with Eid-al-Fitr, is likely to begin from Friday, April 24, depending on the sighting of the moon.

As of Saturday, Pakistan has reported 7,516 cases of coronavirus in the country. A total of 3,410 cases in Punjab province, 2,217 in Sindh province, 1,077 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 351 in Balochistan, 250 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 163 in Islamabad and 48 in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). The nationwide death toll in Pakistan due to COVID-19 stands at 143. (ANI)

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Mental fortitude helps Indian man battle coronavirus in Singapore

Indian national Subramaniam Pugalandi, who was diagnosed with coronavirus earlier in the month in Singapore, fought fear, thoughts of his family and even boredom to finally be in a condition from where full recovery is in sight. The 35-y...

IRCTC served 10 lakh meals to poor, needy since March 28

Amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation IRCTC has provided 10 lakh meals to the poor and needy since March 28, with 62,990 meals distributed on Saturday, the railway subsidiary said. From l...

3 new COVID-19 cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar; total now 95

Three more people, one in Noida and two in Greater Noida, tested positive for coronavirus infection on Saturday, taking the tally in Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar district to 95, officials here saidTwo other patients, who were undergoin...

COVID-19 will reboot world into virtual reality: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

COVID-19 will reboot the world into virtual reality and after the crisis, work from home models are likely to continue and business travel is likely to be curtailed as virtual meetings have proved to be just as effective, Biocon Executive C...
