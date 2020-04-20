Prince Harry and wife Meghan cut ties with four British tabloids -media

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, have cut ties with some of Britain's biggest tabloids and said they will adopt a policy of "zero engagement" with them, British media reported on Monday. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who gave up their jobs as working royals at the end of last month, sent a letter to The Sun, Daily Mail, Daily Express and Daily Mirror on Sunday evening detailing their new policy, British media, including the Guardian, Financial Times and ITV News, reported.

"This policy is not about avoiding criticism. It's not about shutting down public conversation or censoring accurate reporting," the couple's representatives were quoted by the media as saying. "Media have every right to report on and indeed have an opinion on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, good or bad. But it can't be based on a lie."

The couple said they would no longer "offer themselves up as currency for an economy of clickbait and distortion," according to the reports. In its report, the Financial Times said under the new policy, the tabloids would be barred from receiving updates and photographs from the couple, and may also be blocked from attending their media events.

