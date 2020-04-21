Left Menu
Development News Edition

US names Belarus envoy after decade-long freeze

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-04-2020 03:02 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 03:02 IST
US names Belarus envoy after decade-long freeze

The United States on Monday named its first ambassador to Belarus in more than a decade as it seeks to nudge the close Russian ally toward the Western orbit. President Donald Trump tapped career diplomat Julie Fisher, a top State Department official for Europe who has served in Moscow, to be the US ambassador to Minsk.

Fisher requires confirmation by the Senate. While her nomination did not generate immediate opposition, it is uncertain when the Senate would act as lawmakers are staying out of Washington due to the coronavirus pandemic and will later head into election season. Alexander Lukashenko, the authoritarian leader of Belarus, in 2008 threw out the US ambassador after the George W Bush administration imposed sanctions on the president, his allies and a state oil company following elections seen as unfair and a crackdown on protesters.

In a sign of warming ties, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in February met Lukashenko in Minsk in the first visit there by a top US diplomat since 1994. While saying the United States was not trying to drive a wedge between Belarus and Moscow, Pompeo said the United States wanted to help the country often described as Europe's last dictatorship to be a "sovereign." Pompeo also offered to export US oil to the landlocked country, which was embroiled in a price war with Russia.

Shortly after Pompeo's visit, Lukashenko travelled to Russia and said President Vladimir Putin pushed him to merge Belarus outright in return for cheap energy. The United States and Belarus agreed in principle to exchange ambassadors after trips to Minsk last year by David Hale, the top US career diplomat, and John Bolton, then Trump's national security advisor.

Bolton, a hardliner on Russia, had been keen to nurture US relationships with neighbouring nations including Belarus and Ukraine. Despite his administration's push, Trump has voiced admiration for Putin and has been especially critical of Ukraine -- with his pressure on Kiev leading to his impeachment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Italian girls take to rooftop tennis amid coronavirus lockdown

Two young girls in Italy took their tennis games to a higher level despite a nation-wide coronavirus lockdown as they staged a remarkable rally from the rooftops of neighbouring buildings. The girls in the Ligurian town of Finale Ligure coo...

'Last Dance' shatters ESPN documentary viewer mark

The first two episodes of The Last Dance, a 10-part series about legendary guard Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, attracted the most viewers for a documentary in ESPN history, the network announced Monday. The two 60-minute episodes th...

Masked McConnell sets Tuesday U.S. Senate session for relief bill

Leaders of the U.S. Congress inched closer on Monday to a possible 450 billion deal to help small businesses and hospitals hurt by the coronavirus pandemic, with the Senate setting a Tuesday session for a potential vote on the measure. Repu...

16 migrants test positive for coronavirus on Mexican border

Sixteen migrants from several countries have tested positive for coronavirus in Mexicos northern border state of Tamaulipas, the state government said on Monday. Fourteen of the infected migrants from Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Cuba, and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020