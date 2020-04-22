Left Menu
Development News Edition

Migrant worker remittances to fall 20% amid virus: World Bank

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-04-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 18:43 IST
Migrant worker remittances to fall 20% amid virus: World Bank

Developing countries are losing a key source of revenue as the coronavirus pandemic causes worldwide shutdowns, sharply reducing payments from workers living abroad, the World Bank said Wednesday

Remittances are expected to plunge by about 20 percent globally this year, the biggest decline in recent history, as closures cause a global recession and job losses that prevent workers from sending money to their families back home, the World Bank said in a report

Total remittances, which comprise up to one-third of the economies of some poor countries, are expected to fall to $445 billion from $554 billion in 2019, the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 3-Time to choose new way forward, activist Thunberg says on Earth Day

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg joined calls for a combined effort to tackle coronavirus and the climate crisis, saying the 50th anniversary of Earth Day on Wednesday was the time to choose a new way forward. Dramatic improvements in air an...

Snooker-Rescheduled World Championship set for July 31 start

The World Snooker Championship, originally scheduled for April 18 to May 4, will start on July 31 at the Crucible Theatre, the World Snooker Tour WST said on Wednesday. The 17-day season-ending showpiece was postponed in March due to the CO...

S Africa increases soldiers on streets from 2,000 to over 70,000 to combat COVID-19

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has informed the countrys Parliament that he is increasing the current number of soldiers monitoring the COVID-19 lockdown from just over 2,000 to more than 70,000. In a letter to the Joint Standing C...

281 Myanmarese nationals, held up in Bihar and UP during

Close to 300 Myanmarese nationals, stranded in different places across Bihar and neighbouring Uttar Pradesh because of the lockdown, on Wednesday left for their homeland aboard a special chartered flight, a senior official said. District Ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020