Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump speaks to Imran Khan, discusses developments in COVID-19 fight

US President Donald Trump and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had telephonic talks on Wednesday and discussed developments in the global fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-04-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 22:19 IST
Trump speaks to Imran Khan, discusses developments in COVID-19 fight
US President Donald Trump and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had telephonic talks on Wednesday and discussed developments in the global fight against COVID-19 pandemic. The two leaders also discussed regional security and other bilateral issues.

"Today, @realDonaldTrump spoke with Imran Khan, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. The leaders discussed developments in the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and agreed to continue working together on a coordinated response to defeat the virus and minimize its economic impact. The two leaders also discussed regional security and other bilateral issues," wrote Judd Deere, Special Assistant to President Trump. The United States has reported over 8 lakh coronavirus cases and the country has registered over 45,000 deaths.

Pakistan has reported over 10,000 cases and toll in the country stands at 212. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

One Punch Man Season 3 to reveal Garou’s human side, his more screentime revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

"Incredibly small" chance of mass vaccine or treatment in next year - UK official

There is an incredibly small chance of having a highly effective vaccine or treatment for the coronavirus within the next year, Englands Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said on Wednesday. In the long run, the exit from this is going to b...

Payton: No virtual offseason program for Saints

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton told his players Wednesday there will be no offseason program, ESPNs Diana Russini reported. During a Zoom meeting with more than 80 players, Payton said there would be no virtual workouts, no online mee...

Tensions mount as EU leaders mull huge virus recovery plan

European Union leaders are preparing for a new virtual summit to take stock of the damage the coronavirus has inflicted on the lives and livelihoods of around half a billion citizens and to thrash out a more robust plan to revive their rava...

Indian-origin man charged with child sex offences in UK

A 22-year-old Indian-origin man on Wednesday appeared before a UK court charged with child sex offences, including sexually grooming a minor girl. Mihir Aggarwal, from Hillingdon area of Greater London, was arrested by Scotland Yard officer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020