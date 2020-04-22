Trump speaks to Imran Khan, discusses developments in COVID-19 fight
US President Donald Trump and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had telephonic talks on Wednesday and discussed developments in the global fight against COVID-19 pandemic.ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-04-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 22:19 IST
US President Donald Trump and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had telephonic talks on Wednesday and discussed developments in the global fight against COVID-19 pandemic. The two leaders also discussed regional security and other bilateral issues.
"Today, @realDonaldTrump spoke with Imran Khan, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. The leaders discussed developments in the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and agreed to continue working together on a coordinated response to defeat the virus and minimize its economic impact. The two leaders also discussed regional security and other bilateral issues," wrote Judd Deere, Special Assistant to President Trump. The United States has reported over 8 lakh coronavirus cases and the country has registered over 45,000 deaths.
Pakistan has reported over 10,000 cases and toll in the country stands at 212. (ANI)
Imran Khan expresses dismay day after arrest of doctors
