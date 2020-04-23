Left Menu
Development News Edition

Isurus, BOOM prevail in Road to Rio - South America

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2020 06:19 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 06:19 IST
Isurus, BOOM prevail in Road to Rio - South America

Isurus and BOOM Esports pulled out 2-1 wins on Wednesday as play began in the ESL One: Road to Rio - South America event. Isurus came from behind to beat Imperial e-Sports. BOOM needed an overtime win on the final map to get past RED Canids.

The South American competition features just four teams vying for Pro Tour points and a $10,000 prize pool. After three days of round-robin play, the first-place team will advance straight to the Sunday final. The second- and third-place teams will square off for the other berth in the final. All matches are best-of-three.

The $2 million ESL One: Rio Major was originally scheduled to be held May 11-24 in Rio de Janeiro, but it was pushed back to Nov. 9-22 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The regional qualifying events for Europe, South America and North America all started Wednesday. Play in the Commonwealth of Independent States region will begin April 30, with the Asia and Oceania regions kicking off May 6.

The teams are competing for a total of $255,000 in the online tournaments, as well as for ranking points to be applied toward berths at the ESL One: Rio Major. On Wednesday, BOOM opened with a 16-9 victory on Nuke before RED Canids captured Overpass 16-7. Going to overtime on the final map, Mirage, BOOM emerged with a 19-16 win.

Imperial prevailed 16-14 on Train before Isurus took Nuke 16-13 and Inferno 16-9. On Thursday, RED Canids will oppose Isurus, and BOOM will take on Imperial. The round robin concludes Friday with Isurus meeting BOOM while RED Canids tackle Imperial.

ESL One: Road to Rio - South America standings, with win-loss record and map differential T1. Isurus, 1-0, +8

T1. BOOM Esports, 1-0, +1 T3. RED Canids, 0-1, -1

T3. Imperial e-Sports, 0-1, -8 --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

US will have second wave of coronavirus: health official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Federer calls for ATP/WTA merger, Gaudenzi sees chance for unity

Roger Federer called on Wednesday for a merger between the mens ATP Tour and the WTA, which runs the womens circuit, as tennis wades through a lengthy coronavirus shutdown with lower-level professionals in deep financial crisis. The tennis ...

Bogota's supermarkets become safe spaces for women to report abuse

By Anastasia Moloney BOGOTA, April 22 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Women in Colombias capital city facing domestic abuse can seek help in hundreds of supermarkets and pharmacies as part of a new campaign launched on Wednesday to tackle the ...

COVID-19 crisis has given India best chance to attract foreign companies: USISPF

Facebooks USD 5.7 billion investment in Reliance Jio in the midst of coronavirus pandemic is a reflection of the faith that foreign companies have in Indian economys potential and future growth, a top US-based India-centric business advocac...

Two New York cats become first U.S. pets to test positive for COVID-19

Two cats in New York have become the first pets in the United States to test positive for the new coronavirus but there is no evidence pets can spread the virus to humans, according to U.S. health authorities. The cats, from separate areas ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020