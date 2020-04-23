Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain's Prince Louis marks second birthday with rainbow pictures

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2020 12:06 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 12:06 IST
Britain's Prince Louis marks second birthday with rainbow pictures

Prince William and his wife Kate released new photographs of their son Prince Louis painting a colourful picture of rainbows, which have become a symbol of hope in Britain during the coronavirus crisis, to mark his second birthday on Thursday.

The five photos of Louis show the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's third child with his hands covered in paint as he creates his rainbow poster, echoing similar artworks made by children across the country and put up in windows of their homes. All the photos of the young prince were taken this month by Kate at their family home in eastern England where they are staying during the coronavirus lockdown, Kensington Palace said.

Louis, fifth in line to the throne, has a six-year-old brother, Prince George, and four-year-old sister, Princess Charlotte and last month the family released a video of them joining a nationwide applause of thanks to the nation's healthcare workers. Earlier this week, Kate disclosed they had been home schooling the children, but had not let them have a break during the Easter holidays.

"Don't tell the children, we've actually kept it going through the holidays. I feel very mean," she told BBC TV.# Louis's celebrations come just days after his great grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, celebrated her 94th birthday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Aggressive evacuation of suspected patients in Dharavi planned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Feature film on singer Whitney Houston in works from 'Bohemian Rhapsody' screenwriter

A feature film about American singer Whitney Houstons life is in the works from the screenwriter of Bohemian Rhapsody, Anthony McCarten. I Wanna Dance with Somebody will chronicle the life of the late singer who passed away in the year 2012...

'COVID-19 symptoms, outcomes in children decoded'

Most children with COVID-19 may exhibit only mild symptoms, if any, requiring only supportive care, with good prognosis and full recovery possible within one to two weeks, according to a review of studies, which presents the clinical manife...

Success of lockdown to be judged finally on our ability to tackle COVID-19: Manmohan Singh

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh on Thursday said that success of lockdown will be judged finally on the countrys ability to tackle COVID-19 and also asserted that cooperation between the Centre and States is the key to success in th...

UK launches massive bond programme for next 3 months

Britains government plans to sell more government bonds over the next three months than it had previously planned for the entire financial year to fund a surge in public spending in the face of the coronavirus crisis. The UK Debt Management...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020