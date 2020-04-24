Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 24-04-2020 04:54 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 04:54 IST
TSM return to PUBG with WSTG roster

Less than two weeks after releasing the players from their rosters for Rocket League and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Team SoloMid are jumping back into PUBG. TSM announced on their website that they acquired the roster that formerly comprised the WTSG team: Turkey's Omer "Iroh" Cakildeveli, the United Kingdom's Christopher "Fexx" Wheddon and Alex "vard" Gouge, Ireland's Justin "MiracU" McNally and coach Martin "dohfOs" Lunden of Sweden.

The team wrote in a statement, "We're very lucky to have the opportunity to sign a team as skilled as this, especially so soon since our last announcement. We're beyond excited to have these players represent us, and we wish them a large welcome (or welcome back) to the TSM!" Iroh and Fexx formerly competed for TSM. Vard, MiracU, and dohfOs all had prior experience with Ninjas in Pyjamas before joining WTSG.

TSM wrote, "Since the start of the year, this squad has been tearing up the competition, never placing below 3rd place in any event since 2020 began." WTSG won the Global Loot League Season 4 major in March before coming in third place in another major, the PGS: Berlin - Europe Finals.

According to DotEsports.com, TSM's new PUBG players will make their debut at the DreamHack Spring Showdown, a 24-team, $15,000 online event scheduled for May 2-10. Others in the field include ENCE, FaZe Clan, Na'Vi and Team Liquid. --Field Level Media

