Inmates tasked with producing medical gowns

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 24-04-2020 15:37 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 15:37 IST
In Japan, inmates will be joining the fight against the spread of the coronavirus from behind the bars, by making protective gowns for medical workers. Inmates will be assigned to the production of protective medical gowns that are in dire shortage at many hospitals, putting many medical workers at risk and fear of getting infected, Justice Ministry officials said Friday.

The ministry said manufacturing of protective gowns will begin in mid-May at 41 of 75 prisons across Japan, with a production target of 1.2 million gowns by October, or about 200,000 per month. Medical experts say they are also facing serious shortages of N95 masks, face shields and other protective equipment for which Japan has largely relied on imports. At Japanese prisons, inmates are put to work, including sewing, carpentry and other manufacturing as part of corrections programmes. The gowns will be distributed to hospitals via the health ministry, officials said.

