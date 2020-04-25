Left Menu
Abu Dhabi’s Etihad extends suspension of scheduled flights till May 15

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 25-04-2020 14:34 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 14:34 IST
Abu Dhabi's Etihad airways said in a statement on Saturday it would extend its suspension of scheduled passenger flights until May 15.

The airline had said it would partially resume passenger flights from May 1.

Etihad and other UAE airlines have been operating outbound-only flights for foreigners wishing to leave the Gulf Arab state, which has banned the entry of foreigners due to the global coronavirus outbreak.

