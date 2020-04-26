Global COVID-19 toll surpasses 200,000

The number of COVID-19-related deaths in the world has crossed 200,000, Johns Hopkins University Center data showed on Saturday (local time). The total cases stand at over 2.8 million. Of these, 200,698 patients have died and more than 810,000 have recovered.

So far, 52,782 have died in the US as the number of the total cases reached 924,576. Italy has recorded 26,384 deaths while Spain reported 22,902 deaths. Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) in its daily situation report said that it has seen a surge cyber-attacks directed at its staff, and email scams targeting the public.

"WHO asks the public to remain vigilant against fraudulent emails and recommends using reliable sources to obtain factual information about COVID-19 and other health issues," it said. (ANI)