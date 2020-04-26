Left Menu
Combating COVID-19: India sends 2nd tranche of medical supplies to Bangladesh

India on Sunday sent the second tranche of assistance containing one lakh hydroxychloroquine tablets and 50,000 surgical gloves under the Coronavirus Emergency Fund to Bangladesh.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 26-04-2020 21:28 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 21:28 IST
The Indian High Commissioner Riva Das Ganguly dispatched the assistance to the Central Medical Store Depot, Bangladesh.. Image Credit: ANI

India on Sunday sent the second tranche of assistance containing one lakh hydroxychloroquine tablets and 50,000 surgical gloves under the Coronavirus Emergency Fund to Bangladesh. The Indian High Commissioner Riva Das Ganguly dispatched the assistance to the Central Medical Store Depot, Bangladesh.

"Committed to combating #Covid19 together HC @rivagdas dispatched 2nd tranche of assistance containing 50000 surgical gloves and 1Lakh Hydroxychloroquinine under #COVID19EmergencyFund on 26/4/20 to CMSD, Bangladesh," the Indian embassy in Bangladesh tweeted. On March 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video conference with SAARC leaders where he initiated a COVID-19 emergency fund for the regional bloc with an initial offer of USD 10 million for the fund to assist the member countries in the fight against coronavirus. All other SAARC nations have contributed to the COVID-19 Emergency Fund. (ANI)

