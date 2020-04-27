Left Menu
Development News Edition

European tourism needs 375 billion euros to recover from Covid-19 impact, says report

Tourism in European Union requires an estimated 375 billion euros to recover from the crisis generated by COVID-19 pandemic and to restore operations according to the European Travel Commission (ETC), Xinhua news agency reported after citing local media on Sunday.

ANI | Lisbon | Updated: 27-04-2020 10:04 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 10:04 IST
European tourism needs 375 billion euros to recover from Covid-19 impact, says report
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Tourism in European Union requires an estimated 375 billion euros to recover from the crisis generated by COVID-19 pandemic and to restore operations according to the European Travel Commission (ETC), Xinhua news agency reported after citing local media on Sunday. "The European Union (EU) estimates are around 255 billion euros to help the Member States recover the industry, and around 120 billion euros more for extra investment to help entrepreneurs and operators to restore operations," ETC Executive Director Eduardo Santander said in an interview with Portuguese Lusa News Agency.

With European tourism stagnating, due to restrictive measures adopted by the member states of the EU to try to contain the pandemic outbreak, including with limitations on travel between countries, "tourism has gone from 100 per cent to zero" and today is "reduced to practically 10 per cent of what it was," given the total losses, Santander was quoted as saying. "Everything is equally affected by the tourism value chain being interconnected," he said.

"From cruise lines, to other operators and, in particular, to airlines, everyone has huge losses, with drops between 45 per cent for air carriers... and 70 per cent for hotels and restaurants," he explained, according to Lusa. Santander estimated that the crisis "is reflected in high unemployment" in the sector at European level, adding that "losses of 10 million jobs in Europe may be at stake if the situation continues in the coming months."

Most affected, according to the ETC director, will be "the countries where the GDP is more dependent on tourism, as is the case of Greece, Portugal, Spain and Italy." Headquartered in Brussels, ETC is a non-profit organisation consisting of 33 national tourism promotion bodies from European countries. (ANI)

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Have considered coming out of retirement: Arjen Robben

Former Bayern Munich star Arjen Robben revealed that he has considered coming out of retirement from professional football. Robben bid adieu to his illustrious career, that took him from Groningen to PSV, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern Mun...

Justin Bieber shares adorable 'My Family' picture

Giving out some major relationship goals, singer Justin Bieber on Monday shared an adorable picture, featuring two of his dear ones, whom he calls his family. The 26-year-old singer hopped on to Instagram and shared a monochrome picture of ...

U.S. Treasury currency report on trade partners delayed, Taiwan c.bank sources say

The U.S. Treasurys latest semi-annual report on trade practices of its major trading partners which was due this month has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, two sources with direct knowledge at Taiwans central bank told Reuters....

Rangers' Gallo grabs playoff spot in MLB The Show

The Texas Rangers Joey Gallo continued to show his dominance in the MLB The Show Players League, going 4-0 on Sunday to clinch a playoff spot and move back atop the standings with a 23-4 record. Gallo moved ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays Blake...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020