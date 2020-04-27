Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus cases in Singapore cross 14,000

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 27-04-2020 13:52 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 13:52 IST
Coronavirus cases in Singapore cross 14,000

Singapore's coronavirus tally reached 14,423 on Monday after 799 new cases were reported with majority of them being foreign workers, including Indians, residing in dormitories, which have emerged as the hotspots for the transmission of the disease in the country. Releasing the latest figures, the Ministry of Health said that the vast majority of cases are work permit holders residing in foreign workers' dormitories.

Fourteen of the latest cases are Singaporeans or permanent residents (foreigners). "We are still working through the details of the cases and further updates will be shared via a press release that will be issued tonight," it said. A large proportion of Singapore's COVID-19 cases can be traced to foreign worker dormitories, which have seen a surge in confirmed cases recently.

Around 300,000 low-wage workers, mostly from South Asia, work in Singapore in construction and maintenance. Most of them live together in huge dormitory complexes. Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong had warned that more coronavirus cases could come up at the packed dormitories. While efforts have been made to break the chain of transmission in the dormitories, it will take some time to show results, he had said.

Earlier, a total of 18 foreign worker dormitories were gazetted as isolation areas, as the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the country. Earlier, the cluster at S11 Dormitory at Punggol remained the biggest, with 1,508 confirmed cases.

The next biggest cluster was at Sungei Tengah Lodge, with 521 confirmed cases. Though the dormitories are being disinfected and bedding accommodation re-arranged, most of these were overcrowded, leading to a large number of cases as foreign workers are now undergoing screening and testing.

All foreign workers in the construction sector have been placed on mandatory stay-home notices until May 4 as a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19. Singapore is now in an extended "circuit breaker" period to stem the spread of the disease. The period was extended to June 1, 2020 from the first set to end on May 4.

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Imran Khan is stealing from the poor and giving to the rich

The Pakistani expatriate community residing in the United Kingdom has rejected Prime Minister Imran Khans appeal for funds to fight coronavirus infection, telling the world that the government is stealing from the poor by cutting their sala...

COVID-19: Odisha, Goa join Meghalaya in urging for lockdown extension

Odisha and Goa joined Meghalaya in the demand for COVID-19 lockdown extension beyond May 3. The demand was raised on Monday during a video conference of Chief Ministers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the prevailing coronavirus situati...

Boris Johnson back at work, says tide being turned on Covid-19

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson returned to work on Monday and declared that the tide is being turned on the coronavirus pandemic in the country, as he urged the public to contain their impatience against the lockdown. We are beginning...

Bangladesh restarts some garment factories, India debates an easing of restrictions

More than 500 garment factories in Bangladesh that supply to global brands reopened on Monday after a month-long shutdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus, while in India calls grew for an easing of its lockdown which has caused deep e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020