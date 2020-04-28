Left Menu
Development News Edition

SKorea calls for joint efforts with North Korea

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 28-04-2020 14:15 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 14:15 IST
SKorea calls for joint efforts with North Korea

South Korea has repeated calls for joint efforts with North Korea to stem the spread of the coronavirus, which it sees as a potential opportunity to improve strained bilateral relations. A South Korean presidential official, who refused to be named during a background briefing on Tuesday, said Seoul doesn't expect the possible anti-virus efforts to clash with international sanctions against North Korea over its nuclear program.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who held three rounds of peace talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in 2018, earlier said joint anti-virus efforts could provide a “new opportunity” for inter-Korean engagement. But the North has been ignoring the South's calls after it virtually shut down all cooperation with its rival in past months amid faltering nuclear talks with the Trump administration. The North in late January closed an inter-Korean liaison office in the border town of Kaesong over virus concerns.

The North has said there hasn't been a single virus case on its territory, but the claim is questioned by many outside experts. Edwin Salvador, the World Health Organization's representative to North Korea, said in an email to AP last week that the country reported that it tested 740 people for COVID-19 as of April 17 but that all came out negative. He said the North also said it so far released more than 25,000 people from quarantine since Dec. 31.

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai, Apr 28 (PTI) Money Market Operations as on April 27, 2020

Money Market Operations as on April 27, 2020 Amount in crore, Rate in Per cent MONEY MARKETS VOLUME WEIGHTED ONE LEG AVERAGE RATE RANGE A. Overnight Segment IIIIIIIV 292,033.57 2.26 0.50-4.50 I. Call Money 10,692.91...

Killing of priests in UP shouldn't be communalised like Palghar incident in Maharashtra: Raut taunts BJP.

Killing of priests in UP shouldnt be communalised like Palghar incident in Maharashtra Raut taunts BJP....

Protect workers now and after lockdowns ease, says ILO

As the pressure mounts on countries to ease their lockdown restrictions, the International Labour Organisation ILO on Tuesday urged governments to take action to prevent and control COVID-19 in the workplace with active involvement and dial...

Poll: Cost makes nearly 1 in 10 leery of seeking COVID care

As states gear up to reopen, a poll finds a potential obstacle to controlling coronavirus nearly 1 in 10 adults say cost would keep them from seeking help if they thought they were infected. The Gallup-West Health Healthcare Costs Survey ou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020