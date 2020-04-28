Left Menu
Development News Edition

Southern Sindh province Governor in Pak tests positive for coronavirus

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 28-04-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 18:31 IST
Southern Sindh province Governor in Pak tests positive for coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Governor of Pakistan's southern Sindh province Imran Ismail, a very close aide of Prime Minister Imran Khan, has tested positive for the deadly coronavirus, his party said. A stalwart of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, Ismail said he was prepared to fight it out.

"I believe this is nothing that we are prepared for. May Allah gives us the strength to fight the pandemic inshallah," he said in a tweet. Before he went into self-isolation, the governor met a number of people and attended important meetings.

According to information released by the Governor House, Ismail held separate meetings with delegations of the Jewelers and Manufacturers Association and the Beauty Parlour Association on April 24. On the same day, the governor attended an informal ceremony at a field isolation center to donate 3,000 protective gear. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Khan wished Ismail a speedy recovery from the coronavirus on Tuesday.

"Praying for Governor Imran Ismail's speedy recovery from COVID19. May Allah grants him the strength to fight this," he tweeted. "I am thankful to all the cabinet members, friends & family who showed their concern regarding my health...I am in good health & spirit....," Ismail tweeted.

Ismail is the highest official to test positive so far. Earlier, Sindh minister for education, Saeed Ghani, tested positive but recovered. The coronavirus has killed over 300 people in the country. According to the Ministry of National Health Services, 3,233 people have fully recovered from the deadly virus. The ministry said that Pakistan has reported 14,079 cases so far.

Sindh has registered 4,956 positive cases so far. Some 50 police personnel, including six inspectors, have also tested positive for the virus. According to Karachi City police chief Additional Inspector General Ghulam Nabi Memon, the majority of the infected police officials are those were not deployed for the active field duty.

The police personnel, one of whom has recovered, are undergoing treatment in isolation wards at different hospitals in Karachi.

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

French PM: high school students will have to wear masks

French secondary school pupils returning to school next month after a coronavirus lockdown will be required to wear masks, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Tuesday.Speaking in parliament, Philippe said pupils in junior school ...

Auto sales may remain muted even after lockdown: Report

Auto sales are likely to remain muted as consumers may not flock to dealerships and even avoid shopping malls and markets due to the fear of coronavirus infection for an extended period post lockdown, a report said on Tuesday. The report...

Madras HC issues notice to Centre on plea seeking removal of GST on masks

The Madras High Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Union government on a PIL seeking removal of the 18 per cent GST on sanitisers and 5 per cent GST on masks in these difficult times due to the COVID-19 pandemic or at least for next few ...

WB: Lockdown violaters attack policemen in ‘red zone’ Howrah

A mob attacked several policemen who were enforcing lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus at Tikiapara in Howrah district, a red zone, on Tuesday, an official said. The incident took place in the evening when a police patrol reach...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020