Southern Sindh province Governor in Pak tests positive for coronavirus

Governor of Pakistan's southern Sindh province Imran Ismail, a very close aide of Prime Minister Imran Khan, has tested positive for the deadly coronavirus, his party said. A stalwart of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, Ismail said he was prepared to fight it out.

"I believe this is nothing that we are prepared for. May Allah gives us the strength to fight the pandemic inshallah," he said in a tweet. Before he went into self-isolation, the governor met a number of people and attended important meetings.

According to information released by the Governor House, Ismail held separate meetings with delegations of the Jewelers and Manufacturers Association and the Beauty Parlour Association on April 24. On the same day, the governor attended an informal ceremony at a field isolation center to donate 3,000 protective gear. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Khan wished Ismail a speedy recovery from the coronavirus on Tuesday.

"Praying for Governor Imran Ismail's speedy recovery from COVID19. May Allah grants him the strength to fight this," he tweeted. "I am thankful to all the cabinet members, friends & family who showed their concern regarding my health...I am in good health & spirit....," Ismail tweeted.

Ismail is the highest official to test positive so far. Earlier, Sindh minister for education, Saeed Ghani, tested positive but recovered. The coronavirus has killed over 300 people in the country. According to the Ministry of National Health Services, 3,233 people have fully recovered from the deadly virus. The ministry said that Pakistan has reported 14,079 cases so far.

Sindh has registered 4,956 positive cases so far. Some 50 police personnel, including six inspectors, have also tested positive for the virus. According to Karachi City police chief Additional Inspector General Ghulam Nabi Memon, the majority of the infected police officials are those were not deployed for the active field duty.

The police personnel, one of whom has recovered, are undergoing treatment in isolation wards at different hospitals in Karachi.