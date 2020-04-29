Left Menu
Development News Edition

China to hold its annual parliament session from May 22

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 29-04-2020 07:50 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 07:50 IST
China to hold its annual parliament session from May 22

China will hold its annual parliament session from May 22, the state media reported on Wednesday

The third session of the 13th National People's Congress, which was to be held in early March, was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. It will now open in Beijing on May 22, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported

The decision was made at a regular session of the NPC Standing Committee, it said.

TRENDING

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

S.Korea says North Korea's Kim may be trying to avoid coronavirus

The 100 Season 7 to get a trailer soon, main cast revealed for last season

China's day of reckoning is coming: Global experts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Italian Players' Association slams 'illogical' training ban

Italian Players Association has slammed the governments decision to deny the players the right to do individual training at their team facilities until May 18. On Sunday, Italys Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte had revealed plans to gradually ...

Around 1,100 fewer sales occurred during 6-days lockdown: REINZ March data

Around 1,100 fewer sales happened during the 6 days of the COVID-19 Alert Level 4 lockdown in March than would have normally occurred during that period, according to the analysis of the Real Estate Institute of New Zealands REINZ March dat...

Two hostels of Panjab University to be converted into quarantine centres

Panjab University will vacate two of their hostels which will be converted into quarantine centres, as per the orders of the Union Territory Administration. The administration asked us to vacate four hostels, currently, we are vacating two,...

COVID-19 lockdown: Jharkhand police to provide travel assistance to senior citizens living alone

Amid the nationwide lockdown, Jharkhand Police have decided to provide transportation facilities to senior citizens who live alone. The Jharkhand Police will provide transportation facilities to elderly citizens who live alone, from today 2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020