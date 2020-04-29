Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain reports 325 new COVID-19 deaths

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 29-04-2020 16:21 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 15:51 IST
Spain reports 325 new COVID-19 deaths
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

With 325 new confirmed deaths from coronavirus, Spain on Wednesday witnessed a slight rebound in fatalities for a total of 24,275 since the beginning of the pandemic. Infections stand over 212,000, although the Health Ministry's figure only includes the cases confirmed by the most reliable laboratory tests that are not being conducted massively.

Authorities want to come out from a near-total freeze of social and economic life in stages and at different speeds depending on how its provinces and islands respond to the health crisis. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Tuesday announced his plan and called it "a road to a new normal," but one "without a GPS system." Individual exercise will be allowed from Saturday, as well as haircuts and other personalized services with an appointment. In most places, some shops will open on May 11, and socializing will be permitted in outdoor cafés, bars, as well as services in churches and mosques at one-third of their capacity.

Territories that by that point keep the epidemic at bay will be granted further relaxation of restrictions in restaurants, cinemas, theatres, and museums by the end of May. Preschools will reopen then but only for parents who need to work since in-classroom education won't resume until the new school year in September. Barring any worsening of the outbreak, capacity in venues will be increased toward mid-June, and beaches will open before gradually settling into a "new normal" that will allow domestic travel. International travel still needs to be sorted out by the European Union, Spain says.

TRENDING

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Sundaram Home Finance to revise deposit interest rates

Chennai, Apr 29PTI Sundaram Home Finance, the subsidiary of city-based non-banking finance company Sundaram Finance, has said it would revise interest rates from May 1, 2020. The interest rates on fresh deposits for senior citizens would be...

HC rejects trust's plea to enter containment area for COVID-19 relief work '

The Delhi High Court has dismissed a charitable trusts petition seeking permission to enter a containment area to do relief work, saying such pleas have propensity to seriously impede efforts of authorities to control spread of COVID-19 pan...

COVID strains: Dancer performs 'virus melody' in empty Budapest square

Dressed in black and wearing a facemask, the dancer leaps and pirouttes across Budapests deserted central Heroes Square - to the strains of a melody that mirrors the molecular structure of the coronavirus.To mark World Dance Day, Zsolt Venc...

My week as a COVID-19 patient

As a photojournalist waiting to capture some of the most crucial happenings around me, nothing could have prepared me for a week as a COVID-19 patient. While the viral outbreak engulfed Maharashtra and Mumbai, in particular, I continued doc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020