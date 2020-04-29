FunPlus Phoenix finish third in LPL spring playoffs

FunPlus Phoenix swept Invictus Gaming on Wednesday to claim third place in China's League of Legends Pro League spring split playoffs. "We lost to iG 1-2 at the beginning of this spring. Today we won against them with a 3-0 to end the split. It's a pity that we couldn't break our record of last spring, but we hope to revive the same glory in summer!" FunPlus Phoenix posted on Twitter.

MVP honors for Wednesday's match went to Gao "Tian" Tian-Liang, Lin "Lwx" Wei-Xiang and Dong-ha "Khan" Kim. JD Gaming will face Top Esports in the best-of-five finals on Saturday.

The champion was to clinch a berth in the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational, featuring the top teams from every League of Legends region. Riot Games canceled the tournament earlier this month because of the coronavirus pandemic.