Left Menu
Development News Edition

Poland's president appoints acting head of Supreme Court

PTI | Warsaw | Updated: 30-04-2020 16:26 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 16:10 IST
Poland's president appoints acting head of Supreme Court
Polish President Andrzej Duda (File photo) Image Credit: Twitter (@AndrzejDuda)

Polish President Andrzej Duda on Thursday appointed an acting head of the beleaguered Supreme Court following the retirement of its president, who had vehemently defended its independence. The court under Malgorzata Gersdorf has been critical of the steps that the right-wing government is taking to put Poland's judiciary under political control. The court has also questioned the legality of new legislation the government is pushing to allow the upcoming presidential election to be held by mail. It has the authority to question the legality of elections.

Gersdorf is retiring Thursday and a crowd is gathering before the Supreme Court to thank her for her role in defending the independence of Poland's judiciary and bid her farewell. A court general assembly that should have shortlisted five candidates to succeed her has been put off until social distancing rules against the coronavirus spread are lifted.

President Andrzej Duda, who has the authority to appoint the new head of the court, appointed one of the court's judges, Judge Kamil Zaradkiewicz on Thursday to be the acting head. Zaradkiewicz had previously questioned the power of some of the rulings by another top court, the Constitutional Tribunal. Critics said that according to the rule, the interim job should have been given to the court's oldest judge, Jozef Iwulski.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

NIA arrests one more in DySP case

The National Investigation Agency NIA has arrested one person, alleged to be an arms dealer, in connection with the case pertaining to the arrest of now suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh who was nabbed by police for d...

Soccer-PSG to be crowned Ligue 1 champions as standings frozen - report

Paris St Germain moved within a fingertip of being crowned Ligue 1 champions when the French league recommended to freeze the 2019-20 standings amid the COVID-19 crisis on Thursday, French sports daily LEquipe reported. According to the new...

ADVISORY-Kenya financial markets closed on May 1

Kenyas financial markets will be closed on Friday, May 1, for Labour Day.Trading will resume on Monday, May 4. ...

Norway plans temporary tax relief for oil firms

Norway proposed on Thursday to temporarily ease tax rules for oil firms to try to prevent a collapse in investments due to the coronavirus pandemic and a related collapse in crude prices.The plan could boost the liquidity of oil companies b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020