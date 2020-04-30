Left Menu
World News Roundup: Trump says China wants him to lose his bid for re-election; Germany's museums, churches, zoos to reopen: reports and more

Reuters | Updated: 30-04-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 18:26 IST
Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Exclusive:

Trump says China wants him to lose his bid for re-election

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he believes China's handling of the coronavirus is proof that Beijing "will do anything they can" to make him lose his re-election bid in November. In an interview with Reuters in the Oval Office, Trump talked tough on China and said he was looking at different options in terms of consequences for Beijing over the virus. "I can do a lot," he said.

Flypasts and promotion for UK fund-raising hero 'Colonel' Tom as he turns 100

British World War Two veteran Captain Tom Moore, who has become a national hero after raising millions for the health service, celebrated his 100th birthday on Thursday with a promotion, military flypasts, and a message from the prime minister. Earlier this month, Moore began a fundraising mission for charities that help front-line National Health Service staff battling the COVID-19 crisis by completing laps of his garden with the help of a walking frame, initially setting out to raise just 1,000 pounds.

New father Johnson chairs cabinet amid questions over UK coronavirus response

A day after his fiancee gave birth, Prime Minister Boris Johnson leads a meeting of his top ministers on Thursday to discuss how to ease Britain's lockdown amid a backdrop of rising deaths and questions over the government's response to the COVID-19 crisis. New figures on Wednesday showed Britain now has the second-highest official COVD-19 death toll in Europe with more than 26,000 deaths, a statistic that puts pressure on the government over its response to the outbreak and fuelled caution in lifting restrictions on movement in case that led to a second spike.

Germany's museums, churches, zoos to reopen: reports

Museums, exhibitions, memorials, zoos and botanical gardens in Germany can reopen in Germany, provided they can fulfill social distancing and hygiene requirements to minimize the risk of infection, German media cited news agency DPA as reporting. According to a government draft that they cited, these conditions were particularly important for smaller or historic buildings which were often less easily adapted. A 10 million euro ($10.88 million) fund would help museums carry out the necessary modifications, the reports said. Spain's virus death tally lowest in weeks, but economy tanks

Spain recorded its lowest daily coronavirus death tally in six weeks on Thursday, but data showing the economy shrank by the widest margin on record in the first three months of the year laid bare the heavy cost of measures to control the outbreak. Spain has had one of the world's worst outbreaks with more than 24,000 COVID-19 fatalities and in mid-March imposed one of the strictest lockdowns, though officials are confident the worst has passed and want to start easing measures next week.

Japan preparing to extend coronavirus emergency for about a month: sources

Japan is preparing to extend its state of emergency over the novel coronavirus, originally set to end on May 6, for about a month, government sources told Reuters on Thursday, even as some other countries begin to reopen after strict lockdowns. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told reporters "it would be difficult to return to every-day life on May 7," adding that the country needed to "brace for a drawn-out battle."

Berlin's battle scars linger 75 years after Nazi defeat

Germany has been forced to cancel public events to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of World War Two in Europe but Berliners need no ceremonies to remember their downfall - the scars of war are all around them. Facades in the center are disfigured by bullet holes and shell damage, a reminder that Hitler's Third Reich ended in devastating defeat, not the liberation it is hailed as today.

Captain Tom made honorary member of England team on 100th birthday

British World War Two veteran Captain Tom Moore, who has raised millions for the country's National Health Service (NHS), was made an honorary member of the England cricket team as he celebrated his 100th birthday on Thursday. Moore walked 100 laps around his garden this month to raise money for the NHS to aid its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Seven killed in Sierra Leone prison riot on Wednesday: police

Five inmates and two prison officers were killed in a riot at a prison in Sierra Leone's capital on Wednesday, a police spokesman said. Police officer Abu Bakarr Kallon confirmed the death toll to Reuters on Thursday but did not give further details on the riot.

After U.S., Israeli pressure, Germany bans Hezbollah activity, raids mosques

Germany banned all Hezbollah activity on its soil on Thursday and designated the Iran-backed group a terrorist organization, a much-anticipated step long urged by Israel and the United States. Police also conducted early morning raids on mosque associations in cities across Germany which officials believe are close to the heavily armed Shi'ite Islamist group.

