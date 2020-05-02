Left Menu
Development News Edition

NATO withholds key information on Taliban attacks: watchdog

PTI | Kabul | Updated: 02-05-2020 00:10 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 00:10 IST
NATO withholds key information on Taliban attacks: watchdog

NATO's US-led mission in Afghanistan is withholding key information about Taliban attacks, a US government watchdog said Friday, potentially making insights into the war harder just as the Pentagon slashes its troop presence. The Resolute Support (RS) mission previously disclosed data on "enemy-initiated attacks", one of the few remaining public metrics of the conflict and the strength of the Taliban and other insurgent groups.

In its quarterly report released Friday, the office of the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) said RS had stopped providing numbers. Instead, RS gave only a short statement noting the Taliban stepped up attacks in March, immediately after the signing of a US-Taliban deal that was supposed to pave the way to peace talks.

"Between March 1 and 31, the Taliban refrained from attacks against coalition forces; however they increased attacks against (Afghan forces) to levels above seasonal norms," RS said, according to the report. Under the deal, US and other foreign forces will quit Afghanistan next year if the Taliban start peace talks with Kabul and stick to various security commitments.

In the week ahead of the February 29 deal signing in Doha, violence plummeted during a partial truce and US officials hoped attacks would stay low. Instead, the Taliban immediately resumed assaults on Afghan forces.

During the deal negotiations, the Taliban had agreed to stop hitting foreign troops, but there was no such prohibition on targeting Afghan forces. RS told SIGAR that it chose to restrict data because enemy attacks were now a "critical part" of discussions "regarding ongoing political negotiations between the US and the Taliban".

SIGAR noted the Pentagon said it might release the information in the future. The move to withhold attack numbers follows a trend of diminishing insights into America's longest war, which the US has given up ever winning and is instead trying to end through a political agreement that will provide face-saving cover to leave Afghanistan.

In 2018, RS stopped providing data on how much of the country the Taliban held or contested, amid criticism the war was at a stalemate. That followed a decision by the Afghan government to classify data on how many of its soldiers and police were getting killed by the Taliban, after shocking figures showed several thousand were dying each year.

Data on enemy attacks "was one of the last remaining metrics SIGAR was able to use to report publicly on the security situation in Afghanistan," the watchdog said. The Pentagon is on course to cut its troop numbers from about 12,000 to 8,600 in the coming months.

In its report, SIGAR also warned that Afghanistan faces a brutal toll in its worsening coronavirus crisis. "Afghanistan's numerous and, in some cases, unique vulnerabilities... make it likely the country will confront a health disaster in the coming months," SIGAR said.

Afghanistan officials have so far confirmed 2,171 cases of COVID-19, including 64 deaths..

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

Sebi bans Modex International, directors from mkts for misusing clients' funds

Lockdown: Maruti sells zero units in domestic market in April

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Chiefs QB Mahomes confident payday is coming

Patrick Mahomes confidence seems founded considering he could become the highest-paid player in NFL history before the calendar flips to 2021. The 2018 NFL MVP and reigning Super Bowl MVP has two seasons left on his rookie contract, which m...

Jamia Millia Islamia asks hostellers to vacate rooms and return home

The Jamia Millia Islamia on Friday directed hostellers to vacate their rooms and return home after the Ministry of Home Affairs MHA allowed the use of trains for ferrying people stranded due to the nationwide lockdown to their respective st...

Report: Falcons acquire DE Harris from Dolphins

Miami traded defensive end Charles Harris to the Atlanta Falcons for a seventh-round pick Friday as the Dolphins continue remaking their front seven under second-year coach Brian Flores. The Dolphins received the Falcons 2021 seventh-round ...

WHO chief reiterates virus had natural origin

The head of emergencies at the World Health Organisation reiterated that the group believes the novel coronavirus is natural in origin. Dr Michael Ryan responded Friday to comments by US President Donald Trump, who said he has seen informat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020