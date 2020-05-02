North Korea's Kim Jong-un makes 'first public appearance' in 20 days
Contradicting speculations over his health condition, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has made his 'first public appearance' after 20 days of absence.ANI | Seoul | Updated: 02-05-2020 04:03 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 04:03 IST
Contradicting reports over his health condition, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has made his 'first public appearance' after 20 days of absence. Yonhap news agency reported that the state media on Saturday showed the North Korean leader, who was last seen on April 11, making his first public appearance in 20 days.
The outlet citing state media reported Kim attended a ceremony marking the completion of a fertilizer plant in Sunchon, South Phyongan Province. South Korean officials had repeatedly disputed reports of his poor health saying they have detected no unusual signs from North Korea.
The report of Kim's illness started doing rounds following his absence at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun in Pyongyang on the birthday of late state founder and his grandfather, Kim Il-sung, earlier this month. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kim Jongun
- North Korea
- South Korean
- Yonhap
- Kumsusan Palace of the Sun
- Pyongyang
ALSO READ
South Korean conglomerate boss convicted of rape
Photos capture North Korea ships' sanctions busting in Chinese waters -U.N. report
COVID-19: Chhattisgarh procuring 75,000 high-quality rapid testing kits from South Korean company
C'garh to buy 75k rapid testing kits from South Korean firm
North Korean defectors, experts question zero virus claim