North Korea's Kim Jong-un makes 'first public appearance' in 20 days

Contradicting reports over his health condition, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has made his 'first public appearance' after 20 days of absence. Yonhap news agency reported that the state media on Saturday showed the North Korean leader, who was last seen on April 11, making his first public appearance in 20 days.

The outlet citing state media reported Kim attended a ceremony marking the completion of a fertilizer plant in Sunchon, South Phyongan Province. South Korean officials had repeatedly disputed reports of his poor health saying they have detected no unusual signs from North Korea.

The report of Kim's illness started doing rounds following his absence at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun in Pyongyang on the birthday of late state founder and his grandfather, Kim Il-sung, earlier this month. (ANI)