White House blocks Dr Anthony Fauci from testifying before House Panel

The White House has blocked Dr Anthony Fauci, who is also a member of the administration's coronavirus task force, from testifying on the Trump administration's response to the pandemic, according to House Appropriations Committee spokesman Evan Hollander.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-05-2020 05:51 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 05:51 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The White House has blocked Dr Anthony Fauci, who is also a member of the administration's coronavirus task force, from testifying on the Trump administration's response to the pandemic, according to House Appropriations Committee spokesman Evan Hollander. "The Appropriations Committee sought Dr. Anthony Fauci as a witness at next week's Labor-HHS-Education Subcommittee hearing on COVID-19 response. We have been informed by an administration official that the White House has blocked Dr. Fauci from testifying," House Appropriations Committee spokesman Evan Hollander was quoted as saying in a statement on Friday by CNN.

The same was confirmed by White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere. "While the Trump Administration continues its whole-of-government response to COVID-19, including safely opening up America again and expediting vaccine development, it is counter-productive to have the very individuals involved in those efforts appearing at Congressional hearings," Deere was quoted as saying in a statement. "We are committed to working with Congress to offer testimony at the appropriate time."

More than 1 million cases of coronavirus have been reported from the US with the death toll exceeding 60,000. (ANI)

