Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israel's high court to hear petitions against Netanyahu rule

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 03-05-2020 13:14 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 13:08 IST
Israel's high court to hear petitions against Netanyahu rule
File photo Image Credit: ANI

Israel's high court was set on Sunday to begin hearing petitions against Benjamin Netanyahu forming a government while facing criminal indictments. The proceedings, held by an exceptionally large panel of 11 justices and in a rare instance to also be broadcast live, will focus on the issue of whether a politician can form a government while under indictment - something the Israeli legal code does not explicitly prohibit.

If the court voids Netanyahu's ability to serve as prime minister, Israel could be plunged into political chaos, and it would likely trigger the country's fourth consecutive election in just over 12 months. The high court has become a lightning rod for criticism by Netanyahu and his political allies, who accuse it of overreach and political interference, while the long-time leader's opponents consider it a bastion of democracy under dangerous assault.

Pro-democracy demonstrators have been taking to the streets weekly to protest Netanyahu's continued rule. Last week, counter-protesters against the court demonstrated against its hearing the petitions against Netanyahu's rule. In an unprecedented move, Sunday's hearing would be broadcast live on the high court's website while most of the country remains under coronavirus movement restrictions.

Netanyahu was indicted earlier this year on charges of accepting bribes, fraud, and breach of trust. He has denied any wrongdoing. His trial was postponed due to restrictions his hand-picked interim justice minister placed on the courts after the coronavirus crisis erupted and is scheduled to commence later this month. Last week, Israel's attorney general, Avichai Mandelblit, said in an opinion to the court that while Netanyahu's indictments "raise significant problems," there was no legal basis for barring him from serving while facing criminal charges.

Israeli law mandates that Cabinet ministers and mayors resign if indicted, but prime ministers are not specifically required to step down. In January, the Supreme Court declined to rule on whether Netanyahu could form a government under indictment, saying the matter remained "theoretical" ahead of March's elections. On Monday, the court will address petitions concerning Netanyahu's power-sharing coalition deal with his main rival, former military chief Benny Gantz.

Netanyahu and Gantz signed the agreement to form a national government last month after Israel's third consecutive, the deadlocked election in just over a year. The deal would have Netanyahu serve the first 18 months as prime minister, after which Gantz would assume power for the next 18 months. The coalition deal and Netanyahu's upcoming corruption trials have triggered large protests in Tel Aviv's main square. Participants in the demonstrations observed social distance in accordance with public health regulations.

The petitions against Netanyahu were filed by advocacy groups that have asked the high court to ban any indicted politician, including Netanyahu, from being allowed to form a new government. They also say that parts of the coalition deal are illegal. Eliad Shraga, head of one of the Movement for Quality Government in Israel, one of the groups petitioning the court, said in a statement ahead of Sunday's proceedings that it was "unconscionable that a man like this will go in the morning to court to sit in the dock and in the evening will manage the security cabinet and send us and our children to battle." Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving prime minister, has held onto power as a caretaker leader for more than a year as political stalemate prevented the creation of a government and triggered successive elections.

TRENDING

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

COVID-19 lockdown opportunity for tobacco users to quit habit: Health experts

Those who want to travel from other states to K'taka and vice-versa must register on 'Sevasindhu' website: Minister

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Salaries increase for top mutual fund CEOs

CEO salaries increased at the countrys top mutual fund houses during 2019-20 on robust business growth, with HDFC Mutual Funds Milind Barve being the highest paid executive. According to an analysis of the data made public by mutual funds...

Chhattisgarh CM urges PM Modi for inclusion of cops, civic body employees in Centre's COVID-19 insurance scheme

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the inclusion of policemen, civic body staff, officers and employees of district administration under the Centres COVID-19 insurance scheme. In a letter t...

Defence forces honour COVID-19 warriors in Karnataka

Armed forces on Sunday acknowledged the efforts of corona warriors in Karnataka in the fight against the pandemic with Indian Air Force helicopters showering flower petals on hospitals and the IAF band made a presentation. An Indian Air For...

UNICEF urges Middle East vaccination campaigns

The UN childrens agency on Sunday urged six Middle East countries to greenlight special polio and measles vaccination campaigns put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. UNICEF says the polio campaigns are on hold in Syria, Sudan, Ye...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020