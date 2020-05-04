Reuters Odd News Summary

Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 04-05-2020 10:29 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

President queries Tanzania coronavirus kits after goat test

Coronavirus test kits used in Tanzania were dismissed as faulty by President John Magufuli on Sunday, because he said they had returned positive results on samples taken from a goat and a pawpaw. Magufuli, whose government has already drawn criticism for being secretive about the coronavirus outbreak and has previously asked Tanzanians to pray the coronavirus away, said the kits had "technical errors".

