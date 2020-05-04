Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israel top court hears case against Netanyahu coalition deal

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 04-05-2020 14:04 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 13:55 IST
Israel top court hears case against Netanyahu coalition deal
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Image Credit: ANI

Israel's Supreme Court was hearing arguments Monday against the legality of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition deal with formal rival Benny Gantz, a day after it deliberated on whether the longtime leader could head a government while indicted on serious crimes. The court's ruling, expected by the end of the week, will dictate whether Israel breaks out of its prolonged political paralysis with Netanyahu and Gantz joining forces in government, or whether the country is plunged into its fourth consecutive election in just over a year.

The unprecedented live broadcast proceedings are also shaping up as a dramatic climax to Netanyahu's campaign against the Israeli legal establishment. Netanyahu and his allies have long considered the high court a liberal bastion that overreached its boundaries to meddle in political affairs, accusing it of undermining the will of the people as expressed in national elections. His opponents regard the court as the final safeguard of Israeli democracy that has been under dangerous assault from demagogic populists.

With protests taking place outside the courthouse, an unusually large panel of 11 justices, all wearing face masks and separated by plastic barriers, were hearing the case against the emerging coalition. After deadlocking in three nasty election campaigns, Netanyahu and Gantz reached a deal last month in which they would be sworn in together for an emergency government to battle the coronavirus and its economic fallout.

The deal calls for Netanyahu to serve first as prime minister and Gantz as the designated premier, with the two swapping positions after 18 months. The new position will enjoy all the trappings of the prime minister, including an official residence and key for Netanyahu an exemption from a law that requires all public officials, except a prime minister, to resign if charged with a crime.

The court will be tasked with ruling on this arrangement. Netanyahu has been charged with fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in a series of scandals in which he is accused of offering favors to media moguls in exchange for favorable press coverage. He denies the accusations and says he is the victim of a media-orchestrated witch hunt.

His trial was postponed in March due to restrictions his hand-picked interim justice minister placed on the courts after the coronavirus crisis erupted. It is now scheduled to start later this month. Netanyahu is eager to remain in office throughout his trial, using his position to lash out at the judicial system and rally support among his base. The coalition deal also gives him influence over key judicial appointments, creating a potential conflict of interest during an appeals process if he is convicted. Netanyahu's attorneys, though, say he will refrain from getting involved in anything pertaining to his own case.

Israel's attorney general, Avichai Mandelblit, said in an opinion to the court that while Netanyahu's indictments "raise significant problems," there was no legal basis for barring him from serving while facing criminal charges. But good governance groups have appealed against this, citing the precedent of forcing Cabinet ministers and mayors to resign if indicted.

TRENDING

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Sterling falls as new U.S.-China tensions strengthen the dollar

The pound fell to its lowest level since Wednesday overnight, driven by a stronger dollar as China-U.S. relations worsened, but it erased some losses in early London trading on Monday. The U.S. government made a renewed effort to blame Chin...

Russia's coronavirus cases rise again by over 10,000

The number of coronavirus cases in Russia has risen by 10,581 over the past 24 hours compared with a record of 10,633 on the previous day.This brought Russias nationwide tally to 145,268, the countrys coronavirus crisis response center said...

Indian U16 team following FIFA 11+ regime amid coronavirus lockdown

Indian U16 National Team coach Bibiano Fernandes said he has shared the FIFA 11 regime with the player amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown in order to immune them from frequent injuries. Fernandes has been conducting three weekly webinars...

Paramedic honoured after death while volunteering in NYC

A retired Colorado paramedic who died from coronavirus after volunteering to help combat the pandemic in New York City was being honoured Sunday as his body was returned to Denver. Paul Cary, 66, who worked 32 years as a firefighter paramed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020