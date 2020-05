BRIEF-Uber Announces Several Decisions With Respect To Uber Eats’ Operational Footprint

Uber: * UBER - ANNOUNCED SEVERAL DECISIONS WITH RESPECT TO UBER EATS’ OPERATIONAL FOOTPRINT

* UBER - WOULD DISCONTINUE UBER EATS OPERATIONS IN CZECH REPUBLIC, EGYPT, HONDURAS, ROMANIA, SAUDI ARABIA, URUGUAY & UKRAINE BY JUNE 4 * UBER - WOULD TRANSFER UBER EATS BUSINESS OPERATIONS IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES TO CAREEM

* UBER - UBER RIDES OPERATIONS IN CZECH REPUBLIC, EGYPT, HONDURAS, ROMANIA, SAUDI ARABIA, URUGUAY AND UKRAINE ARE NOT AFFECTED * UBER - CONSUMERS, RESTAURANTS USING UBER EATS APP IN UAE WILL BE TRANSITIONED TO THE CAREEM PLATFORM IN COMING WEEKS

* UBER - DISCONTINUED, TRANSFERRED MARKETS REPRESENTED 1% OF EATS GROSS BOOKINGS AND 4% OF EATS ADJUSTED EBITDA LOSSES IN Q1 2020 * UBER - WILL LOOK TO REINVEST SAVINGS IN PRIORITY MARKETS WHERE CO EXPECTS A BETTER RETURN ON INVESTMENT