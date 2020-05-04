PM Modi attends NAM summit via video conferencing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday attended the 'Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) summit via video conferencing.

The virtual summit is being held at a time when the world is battling the coronavirus crisis. The theme of summit is `We stand together against COVID-19'.

Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev is the current chair of the movement. It is the first time PM Modi attended the NAM summit. He did not attend the previous summits since becoming Prime Minister in 2014. (ANI)