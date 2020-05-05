Left Menu
Ireland sees crisis point in Brexit talks if no progress soon - Coveney

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 05-05-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 15:13 IST
Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr

Progress in trade talks between the European Union and ex-member Britain "has not been good" and the two sides will hit a crisis point unless there is progress in the coming weeks, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Tuesday.

"Unless there is significant progress in those negotiating rounds then I think we are going to reach yet another crisis point in the Brexit negotiations, which from the Irish point of view is very, very serious," Coveney told RTE radio, referring to two rounds of talks before the start of July.

