ESL One Cologne to go on without fans; Melbourne off

ESL One Cologne 2020 will go on this summer without fans in attendance because of the coronavirus pandemic, the organization announced Tuesday. Additionally, IEM Melbourne, which was scheduled for August, will not be held this year.

"We have been closely monitoring the developments in regards to the global health situation and want to be as transparent with you, the fans, as possible," a statement from ESL said. "After careful evaluation of the upcoming ESL One Cologne and IEM Melbourne events in 2020, we have come to a decision in line with current regulations on large gatherings in both Germany and Australia. As a result of this, both ESL One Cologne and IEM Melbourne will not occur with audiences this year, with both live events postponed until 2021." ESL One Cologne 2020 will be a broadcast-only tournament held Aug. 21-30.

The dates for ESL One Cologne 2021 were announced as July 16-18, with the competition at Lanxess Arena in the German city. The next IEM Melbourne will be held Aug 21-22, 2021, at Rod Laver Arena.

These are the most recent Counter-Strike: Global Offensive events to be affected by the pandemic. IEM Katowice was played in February without fans. In March, ESL rescheduled the Rio Major from May to November.