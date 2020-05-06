Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israel's AG advises court against annulling coalition deal

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 06-05-2020 00:36 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 00:36 IST
Israel's AG advises court against annulling coalition deal

Israel's attorney general advised the country's top court Tuesday that he sees no grounds for striking down a power-sharing deal struck by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his rival Benny Gantz. The opinion gave a powerful voice of support to Netanyahu and Gantz as the Supreme Court debates a series of legal challenges to their agreement.

A group of nonprofit organizations have asked the court to strike down the deal — a move that would likely plunge the country into an unprecedented fourth election in just over a year. The court this week looked at two questions: whether Netanyahu can form a new government while facing criminal indictments on corruption charges, and whether his coalition deal with Gantz — which will require changes in existing law — is illegal.

In his opinion, Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit said there were no grounds for overturning the coalition agreement. He said legal precedent only allows the court to intervene in extreme cases. Although the opinion is merely advisory, his position as the country's attorney general carries considerable weight with the court.

Netanyahu and Gantz, a former army chief, battled to a stalemate in three consecutive elections in under a year. To break the impasse, the two agreed to a deal under which Netanyahu would serve as prime minister for 18 months, with Gantz in the new post of “alternate” prime minister. They would switch jobs for the following 18 months. The new post is critical for Netanyahu. Israeli law requires all Cabinet ministers, except for the prime minister, to resign if charged with a crime. Under the deal, the alternate prime minister is also not required to step down. This would allow Netanyahu to remain in office throughout his trial, using the post to lash out at prosecutors and rally public support.

The agreement also gives Netanyahu veto power over key judicial appointments, giving him influence over choosing the people who could deal with any appeal if he is convicted. Last week, Mandelblit advised the court that while Netanyahu's indictments “raise significant problems,” there was no legal basis for barring him from office.

The court is expected to hand down a ruling on the two sets of petitions before Thursday's deadline for Netanyahu and Gantz to form a new government. If the court rules annuls the coalition agreement or bars Netanyahu, it would likely trigger a fourth parliamentary election and deepen the country's political paralysis..

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Welcoming new baby, Elon Musk and Grimes back gender-neutral parenting

Apple, Google ban use of location tracking in contact tracing apps

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Fans expected Prison Break Season 6 to premiere in 2020 but the outbreak of Covid-19 has shattered the global entertainment industry with a loss of billions of dollars. However, the actors of Prison Break continue to encourage fans and assu...

Pentagon denies any role in any Venezuelan incursion, echoing Trump

The Pentagon added its voice to President Donald Trumps denial on Tuesday of any involvement in what Venezuelan officials have called a failed armed incursion in the South American country.The United States government had nothing to do with...

Revenge porn soars in Europe's coronavirus lockdown as student fights back

Revenge porn is surging across Europe under coronavirus lockdowns, with a doubling of cases reported in Britain on Tuesday, while a student campaigner in France has spent hours getting girls naked photos removed from the internet. Womens ri...

Trump denies ties to Venezuelan attack with 2 US men jailed

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the United States had nothing to do with an alleged incursion into Venezuela that landed two U.S. citizens behind bars in the crisis-stricken South American nation. Trump said he had just learned of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020