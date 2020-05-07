Britain not using protective gear from Turkey

The British government says a shipment of personal protective equipment from Turkey intended to help ease supply problems is sitting in a warehouse because it does not meet U.K. standards. Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said the 400,000 medical gowns are not "of the quality that we feel is good enough for our frontline staff" treating coronavirus patients.

The shipment has become an embarrassment for the British government since a minister announced on April 18 that it would arrive the next day. It was four days before a Royal Air Force plane was able to fly the cargo to the U.K. Like many other countries, the U.K. has struggled to maintain a constant supply of protective equipment amid unprecedented global demand. The Department of Health said, "this is a global pandemic with many countries procuring PPE, leading to shortages around the world, not just the U.K."