Left Menu
Development News Edition

3 nurses strangled in Mexico; border mayor gets coronavirus

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 09-05-2020 07:26 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 07:26 IST
3 nurses strangled in Mexico; border mayor gets coronavirus

Three sisters who worked in Mexico's government hospital system were found murdered by strangling, authorities in the northern border state of Coahuila announced on Friday, stirring new alarm in a country where attacks on healthcare workers have occurred across the nation amid the coronavirus outbreak. Two of the sisters were nurses for the Mexican Social Security Institute and the third was a hospital administrator, but there was no immediate evidence the attack was related to their work. The state prosecutor told local media the motive might have been robbery.

State police said the bodies were found in a house in the city of Torreon. The Social Security Institute said they were killed on Thursday. The National Union of Social Security Employees called the killings "outrageous and incomprehensible".

In other parts of Mexico, nurses have had been hit, kicked off public transport or had cleaning fluids poured on them amid fears they might spread the coronavirus. Mexican health authorities have denounced the attacks and urged medical personnel not to wear uniforms or scrubs on the street to avoid being targeted. Meanwhile, the mayor of the border city of Ciudad Juarez, across from El Paso, Texas, announced he had tested positive for the coronavirus. Mayor Armando Cabada said he had no symptoms, but Javier Corral, the governor of Chihuahua state, said he was self-isolating as a precaution because he had contact with Cabada.

At least three of Mexico's 31 state governors have tested positive for the virus. Ciudad Juarez has been hit hard by the coronavirus, with about two-thirds of the state's confirmed cases and 104 of its 125 deaths.

While federal authorities had predicted Mexico's caseload would peak sometime around Friday, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said on Friday that case numbers might not plateau for another 12 days before any possible descent. "We are at the phase of the highest contagion, we are at the peak, and according to the information we are getting, this could continue until the 20th of this month," López Obrador said. "The projection is that from that date, the number of cases would start to fall." Mexico has almost 30,000 confirmed cases, though officials have estimated the real number may be eight times higher. The country has seen almost 3,000 deaths.

But there have been reports by several media outlets, including The Associated Press, suggesting that many coronavirus deaths go uncounted in official figures because of Mexico's extremely low-testing rate. Assistant Health Secretary Hugo López-Gatell acknowledged that "the deaths of people with COVID cannot always be documented," but said suspected deaths would be reviewed later and perhaps added to official statistics if warranted.

He said many patients arrive at hospitals "in such serious condition that timely laboratory tests are not possible." Even though postmortem tests can be conducted, he acknowledged that is seldom done in Mexico. "So we have people who unfortunately lost their lives, and who have had clinical conditions that suggest COVID but who are not registered because they do not have a laboratory test," López-Gatell said.

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

World Thalassemia Day: Way forward for patients amid Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Videos

Latest News

US unemployment rate surges to 14.7 pc, the worst since Great Depression

Due to the coronavirus-induced crisis, the unemployment rate in the United States jumped from 10.3 per cent to 14.7 per cent in the month of April, representing the largest over-the-month increase since 1948. The unemployment rate of 14.7 p...

Sachin Tendulkar remembers 'special stint' with Yorkshire club

Reminiscing his old days, former Indian cricketer and legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Friday revealed that it was his stint with the county club Yorkshire in 1992 that helped him in better understanding the English conditions. The sti...

Lil Man comes up big in Madden NFL 20 Bowl Group C

Justin Lil Man Barone became the first player to complete a perfect run through his group in the Madden NFL 20 Bowl, going 3-0 on Friday to top Group C and earn a quarterfinal berth. In Group A and Group B action the previous two days, the ...

COVID-19: Sachin Tendulkar provides financial aid to 4000 underprivileged children

As India continues its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar made a donation to a Mumbai based non-profit organisation to financially aid 4000 underprivileged people, including children. The org...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020