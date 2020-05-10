Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong police grapple with pro-democracy protesters

PTI | Hong Kong | Updated: 10-05-2020 20:23 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 20:23 IST
Hong Kong police grapple with pro-democracy protesters

Riot police in Hong Kong grappled with pro-democracy protesters who gathered in shopping malls on Sunday to sing, chant slogans and flash hand signs after permission for a Mother's Day march was denied. The incident indicated a desire on the part of some in the pro-democracy camp to revive the protests against Hong Kong's Beijing-backed government that paralyzed parts of the semi-autonomous Chinese territory for months last year.

With the coronavirus outbreak subsiding, more people in Hong Kong have responded to online calls for action, although in far smaller numbers than the hundreds of thousands who marched last year against proposed legislation that could have seen dissidents or criminal suspects extradited to mainland China to face unfair trials and possible torture. The legislation was eventually withdrawn, but the protests continued, growing increasingly violent as both police and demonstrators adopted hard-line tactics. Thousands, mainly young people, were arrested in the demonstrations for crimes including rioting and possessing weapons.

Local media reports said at least one person was detained in Sunday's action, which attracted numerous journalists wearing high-visibility vests. The incident followed scuffles Friday in Hong Kong's Legislative Council as lawmakers from opposing camps competed to preside over a meeting to determine who has authority over a key committee that scrutinizes bills.

Hong Kong's pro-Beijing and pro-democracy lawmakers have been caught in an impasse over the delayed election of a chairperson of the Legislative Council's House Committee, which reads bills and determines when they can be put to a final vote. Among the bills under consideration is one that would criminalize disrespect of China's national anthem. The former British colony was handed back to China in 1997 under a “one country, two systems” framework in which Hong Kong was given freedoms not enjoyed on the mainland and promised a high degree of autonomy in its affairs for 50 years. Pro-democracy supporters say those rights are being eroded by Beijing as it tightens its grip on the territory through tough policing and increasingly restrictive legislation.

TRENDING

Fact check: Did Google Maps 'remove' LOC and LAC from Jammu and Kashmir's map?

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Vande Bharat Mission: Haryana medical students in Russian university appeal CM and PM for evacuation

Coronavirus: Young women on 'mission fogging' in J-K's Udhampur

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Mathura nursing home staff quarantined after doctor couple tests positive for COVID-19

Over two dozen staff members of a private nursing home here have been quarantined after a doctor couple working at the facility tested positive for COVID-19, a senior official said on Sunday. The test reports came late in the evening on Sat...

42 cases registered, 498 people arrested for violating coronavirus lockdown in Uttarakhand

A total of 42 cases were registered in Uttarakhand while 498 people were arrested on Saturday for violating the lockdown norms imposed to prevent coronavirus, said Media Cell, Police Headquarters, Uttarakhand. Total 2,842 cases have been re...

T'gana seeks 50 per cent subsidy from Centre on yarn for handloom sector

The Telangana government has sought 50 per cent subsidy on yarn for the textile industry, from the Centre. Besides, it wanted the GST council to consider waiving the tax on handloom products for two years, in order to support the sector dur...

UP govt appoints senior IAS, IPS officials to monitor fight against virus in three districts

The Uttar Pradesh government has appointed senior IAS and IPS officers to monitor the fight against coronavirus in Agra, Meerut and Kanpur, which are among the worst-hit districts in the state. The decision came after a spurt in infection c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020