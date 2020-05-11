Left Menu
Second week of live Supreme Court arguments

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-05-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 18:44 IST
The Supreme Court is holding its second week of arguments by telephone because of the coronavirus pandemic, with audio available live to audiences around the world. The highest profile cases are up this week, including two on Tuesday involving the potential release of President Donald Trump's tax returns. There's a school employment discrimination case on Monday. You can listen live starting at 10 am.

Last week, the justices heard cases about Trump administration rules that would allow more employers who cite a religious or moral objection to opt out of providing no-cost birth control to women as required by the Affordable Care Act. The first case the Supreme Court will hear Monday is about whether an Indian tribe retains control over a vast swath of eastern Oklahoma. The court tried to resolve it in 2018 but ultimately didn't.

The second case involves two ex-Catholic school teachers and their former employers. Kristen Biel and Agnes Morrissey-Berru both taught fifth grade at Catholic schools in California. Morrissey-Berru's teaching contract wasn't renewed in 2015, when she was in her 60s, after she'd taught more than 15 years at the school. And Biel's contract wasn't renewed after she disclosed she had breast cancer and would need time off.

Both sued their former employers, with Morrissey-Berru alleging age discrimination and Biel alleging disability discrimination. A lower court said both lawsuits could go forward, but the schools have appealed and have the support of the Trump administration.(AP) RUP.

