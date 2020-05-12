Pakistan's coronavirus cases reach 31,674

Pakistan has reported 1,140 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infections in the country to 31,674, health authorities said on Tuesday

According to the Ministry of National Health Service, Punjab reported 11,869 cases, Sindh 1,2017, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 4,875, Balochistan 2,061, Islamabad 716, Gilgit-Baltistan 457 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 86 cases

Thirty-nine patients died in the last 24 hours taking the death tally to 706, the ministry said. So far, 8,555 patients have recovered. The authorities have conducted a total of 305,851 tests, including 10,957.