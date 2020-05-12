Pakistan's coronavirus cases reach 31,674

Pakistan's coronavirus cases reach 31,674PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 12-05-2020 13:35 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 13:35 IST
Pakistan has reported 1,140 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infections in the country to 31,674, health authorities said on Tuesday
According to the Ministry of National Health Service, Punjab reported 11,869 cases, Sindh 1,2017, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 4,875, Balochistan 2,061, Islamabad 716, Gilgit-Baltistan 457 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 86 cases
Thirty-nine patients died in the last 24 hours taking the death tally to 706, the ministry said. So far, 8,555 patients have recovered. The authorities have conducted a total of 305,851 tests, including 10,957.
ALSO READ
Balochistan Times Editor-in-Chief Sajid Hussain found dead in Sweden
India lodges protest with Islamabad over Pak court's order on Gilgit-Baltistan
India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA
India lodges protest with Islamabad over Pak court's order on Gilgit-Baltistan
Muzzling Baloch voices: Pakistan bans website of Balochistan rights group