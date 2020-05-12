Left Menu
Pakistan's security agencies arrest 2 ISIS terrorists

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 12-05-2020 18:20 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 18:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan's security agencies have arrested two terrorists of the Islamic State (ISIS) in Punjab province and thwarted a terror attack on a 'sensitive' installation, an official statement said on Tuesday. "The Counter-Terrorism Department of Punjab police conducted an intelligence-base operation on Monday near Nadar Shah Phatak Chishtian road Bahawalnagar district, some 400 kms from Lahore, and arrested two terrorists associated with ISIS," said the statement issued by the department on Tuesday. It said a terror attack "on a sensitive installation in Bahawalnagar" city has been thwarted due to timely action by the security agencies.

The terrorists, identified as Umar Farooq and Muhammad Akram, have been shifted to an undisclosed location for interrogation. Explosives, ball bearings, detonator, and prima cord, all parts to make an IED, have been recovered from the arrested terrorists, the CTD said.

The Pakistani government denies the presence of ISIS on its soil but often its security agencies nab terrorists of this banned militant group from different parts of the country mostly in Punjab.

