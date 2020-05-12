Two persons arrested in Pakistan for hoisting Israeli flag

Two persons arrested in Pakistan for hoisting Israeli flagPTI | Lahore | Updated: 12-05-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 18:49 IST
In a rare incident, two persons were arrested on Tuesday in Pakistan's Punjab province for hoisting an Israeli flag atop the roof of their house. Police said Muzamil Ali Kambhu, a resident of Panwana in Sialkot district, has been arrested along with his father for displaying the flag in violation of the country’s law. He said the suspects could not offer any plausible reason to display the flag of the enemy country. Displaying a flag of an enemy country is a violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty. Violations are punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
