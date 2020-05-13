Left Menu
Pompeo meets Netanyahu, says US committed to Israel's security

13-05-2020
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Image Credit: ANI

US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, on Wednesday held talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as Israel is gearing up to annex territory in the occupied West Bank. Pompeo who arrived in Israel wearing a red, white, and blue mask said he had a fruitful discussion on ways to work together to address the many shared challenges the two countries face. "As always, the U.S. has a great friend in Israel and our commitment to Israel's security is unwavering," he tweeted.

Pompeo also spoke to Yossi Cohen, chief of Israel's Mossad intelligence agency. Pompeo's visit also came at a time of a flurry of clashes in Israel and Palestine that claimed the lives of an Israeli soldier and a Palestinian teenager, The New York Times reported. Netanyahu has vowed to annex West Bank territory that the Palestinians have long counted on for a future state.

The Middle East "vision" unveiled in January by US President Donald Trump gave a green light to annexations especially in the Jordan valley area, but Netanyahu's coalition deal with centrist Benny Gantz said the cabinet would consult Washington before moving forward. The Palestinians have refused to negotiate with the Trump administration, considering it biased. Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas threatened on Wednesday to cancel all agreements with Israel and the US if Israel moved forward with annexation plans.

