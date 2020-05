BRIEF-Canada wants U.S. to agree to extend existing ban on non-essential travel until June 21 - Canadian government sources

* CANADA WANTS U.S. TO AGREE TO EXTEND EXISTING BAN ON NON-ESSENTIAL TRAVEL UNTIL JUNE 21 - TWO CANADIAN GOVERNMENT SOURCES

* "IT'S TOO EARLY TO LIFT THE RESTRICTIONS", SAYS CANADIAN GOVERNMENT SOURCE * CANADA'S DISCUSSIONS WITH UNITED STATES ABOUT EXTENDING BAN ON NON-ESSENTIAL TRAVEL HAVE BEEN POSITIVE - CANADIAN GOVERNMENT SOURCE