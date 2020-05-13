Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain's airport traffic in April below 1% of year-ago amid lockdown

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 13-05-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 21:04 IST
Spain's airport traffic in April below 1% of year-ago amid lockdown
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Passenger traffic at Spanish airports tanked more than 99% in April as the government imposed one of the strictest lockdowns in Europe in a bid to curb the coronavirus pandemic, state-controlled operator Aena said on Wednesday. The airports operated by Aena received 141,014 passengers during the month, down 99.4% from the same period a year ago, the company said. Freight volumes plummeted 60%, it added.

The number of flights landing and taking off in Spanish airports fell 94% in the month compared to April in 2019. Aena operates all the commercial airports in Spain including tourist destinations such as Madrid, Barcelona, Gran Canaria, Tenerife Norte and Palma de Mallorca.

The company, which also operates Luton airport in Britain, said last month its first-quarter net profit plummeted 83% as a result of the first impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Even though the Spanish authorities have been easing some of the restrictions in the past two weeks, most aircraft remain grounded and international travel is likely to remain subdued by such measures as a two-week quarantine for incoming passengers, in force from May 15.

The European Commission has made recommendations for airlines and airport operators so that they can handle large number of passengers again without risk for crews and travellers.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Hundreds of German managers planning return to China

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Army bringing 'game-changing' proposal to allow 3-yr tenure for civilians

In a transformational move, the Indian Army is considering a proposal to allow civilians including young working professionals to join the force for a three-year tenure as officers and in other ranks for a variety of roles -- even of front-...

Kendall Jenner shares steamy picture, leaving her sisters stunned

American supermodel Kendall Jenner is raising the temperature by sharing her steamy picture in which she is sprawled out on a bed. The 24-year-old model took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared a photo of herself in lingerie.In the picture, ...

Italy's daily coronavirus death toll rises, new cases fall

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 195 on Wednesday, against 172 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, but the daily tally of new cases fell to 888 from 1,402 on Tuesday. The total death toll since the outbrea...

Hezbollah leader says Israel turns attention to hitting missile-making sites in Syria

Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Wednesday that Israel is now concentrating its attacks in Syria on missile-manufacturing sites.Israel has conducted many raids inside Syria since the start of the civil war in 2011. It sees t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020